Adal Ramones comes out in defense of his daughter who received death threats for a viral joke

The Mexican presenter spoke out against the people who attacked his daughter Paola through social networks because the young woman played a joke on one of her domestic workers.

Paola Ramones uploaded a challenge on her TikTok account where she can be seen with her boyfriend, the influencer Daniel Khosravi, inciting the woman to break a wooden board with her head. But already at first, the daughter of the ex-host of Another Roll and her boyfriend “set the example” for Rosita by simulating breaking a fictitious piece of wood, while the employee is given a real board.

Immediately the reactions against the young woman were immediate, so now Adal comes to her defense arguing that it was a simple game during his meeting with the press in the play ‘José el Soñador’.

“I really do not want to delve into that because it became very strong, as people can attack a girl in a video game, that is, Paola has always been inclusive, and it became so strong for me because it seems that there were people, fortunately not all, there were people who threatened her, that’s why I say, it can’t be! Where did we lose our compass? To say ‘why should I be offended by that?'” the topic.

In the same way, Ramones confessed that his daughter was upset by the messages against him. “She was freaked out because she said ‘dad, we laughed so much’, and part of it was speculated, it was a board, it was the same wood, they all played, she, her boyfriend, the school friend, Paola also hit the tower , that is, everyone played, I think many wanted to grab someone to crucify him, but the things that people write are not worth it, that is, it is like worse, as if he were a murderer.

Given this scenario, Adal had to talk to his daughter about the power of social networks. “The only thing I told him is ‘calm down, thank God you’re not in Mexico, I don’t know what would happen if you went to a store’, but people take courage here, they don’t tell you on the street, but I say ‘ short, it’s something you’re going to have to learn, it’s hard, but sometimes people are hurt by other things and grab someone’, but it was very hard because she’s a 20-year-old girl who was playing to do it like that… it was strong!”.

Finally, the presenter stressed that his daughter did not act in bad faith, in addition to pointing out the people who attacked her online. “She is starting a new life in Los Angeles, studying film, and I tell her ‘let’s see shorty, your intention was to have fun and make it a father, include everyone and people took it badly, but that’s how it is, now everything The world is very, very glass, so try to avoid doing these things.”

