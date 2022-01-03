ADALend lands on CardanoCube – ValuteVirtuali.com





ADALend, a decentralized lending platform that uses the Cardano blockchain, was recently listed on CardanoCube.io, a platform that makes information on dApps available by providing an overview of all projects and dApps built on Cardano. The listing is preceded by the announcement of ADALend, which shared the intention of use Plutus Application Backend (PAB) to continue the development of the platform.

CardanoCube.io

CardanoCube.io is the reference resource for information on the Cardano Blockchain and its ecosystem. The project provides retail customers with unbiased, high-quality and reliable information so they can make better decisions about the products they buy.

What changes for ADALend?

ADALend has recently taken on great international relevance as an essential dApp on Cardano, with high potential for impact on the DeFi market with its launch. ADALend has had a busy couple of months developing and providing information to communities about the project and what it sets out to accomplish: ADALend plans to continue to reveal what developers are working on as more information comes out, engaging the community and allowing them to be part of the platform as it progresses towards launch.

Specifically, ADALend is developing a scalable, decentralized lending protocol that hosts users in a self-governing environment. The ADALend protocol is based on the Cardano blockchain, which will allow the lending platform to aggregate protocols that support business models that provide economic support to billions of users.

ADALend will report the balance of power between lenders and borrowers, allowing the use of digital assets as collateral. By leveraging the Cardano blockchain, ADALend will be able to tap into the vast digital money management market: by creating a technology that allows anyone to delegate their digital money and make it available for a loan, ADALend is opening up the potential of fueled liquidity to everyone. from the blockchain.