ADALend signs the contract with Robatz Network for the development of Cardano’s native decentralized lending protocol

ADALend and Robatz Network sign the contract for the development of the decentralized lending protocol. Robatz Network and ADALend represent a significant milestone for the development of the lending protocol and will allow both companies to work together to promote the development of the protocol, which will ultimately increase the usefulness of the platform for users.

ADALend is a scalable, trustless and decentralized lending protocol built on the Cardano blockchain. The partnership will allow developers to perform further research to analyze the aggregate protocol environment, including liquidity, swap, UI and UX. Robatz Network will also be involved in the design and implementation of the platform, with a planned date to begin development of the protocol architecture around 1 April 2022. Robatz Network plans to improve the user experience on the ADALend platform, allowing users to conduct self-managed loan transactions with greater ease.

About Robatz Network

Robatz Network is a software development company specializing in 360 degree business solutions. The company specializes in back-end, front-end and mobile development, with Ruby, React and Flutter as core technologies. In 2020, the company began expanding its expertise in decentralized systems such as swarm algorithms, edge computing, and blockchain by providing research services and developing solutions. This approach has helped the company establish a reputation as a pioneer willing to tackle even the most complex challenges with confidence.

The future of decentralized lending

Lending is a crucial component of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, as it is one of the few ways for investors to take advantage of their holdings. ADALend ADALend is a decentralized lending protocol that aims to provide affordable credit to the billions of people around the world who are currently not bankrupt. The protocol will help develop the decentralized lending protocol and bring the benefits of cryptocurrency to more people.

High fees and invasive marketing practices plague the lending industry. The decentralized nature of the lending platforms allows users to operate in a self-governing environment, which provides significant benefits to both lenders and borrowers, allowing them to operate outside the traditional banking system.

The loan market is currently worth billions of dollars and has the ability to reach even more significant proportions with the right platform in place.