Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel will star in Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola’s ambitious new project

MADRID, May 13. (CultureLeisure) –

After the premiere of Distant Vision documentary In 2016, Francis Ford Coppola will once again be behind the cameras. the filmmaker will direct and write Megalopoliswhat will feature Adam Driver as protagonist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to Driver, the cast will feature Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight. “The fate of Rome worries a modern world unable to solve their own social problemsthem in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love,” reads the plot description.

Coppola will produce independently filmwhich has a budget of just under $100 million. “There’s a certain way that everyone thinks a movie should be, and you go against the grain if you have another idea. People can be very reticent, but sometimes that other idea represents what will come in the future. That’s worth considering,” Coppola told THR of the decision to self-fund the project.

“What would make me really happy? It wouldn’t be winning many Oscars, because I already have many, and perhaps more than I deserve. And it ain’t make a lot of money though I think over time you will earn a lot of money, because whatever people keep watching makes money. Sometime, long after I’m gone, all I want is for Megalopolis to be talked about. Is the society we live in the only one available to us? How can we improve it? With education, mental health? explained to Deadline.

“Every year two, three or four ideas appear to improve the world. I’d be smiling at my grave if I thought something like that happened, because people talk about what movies really mean. People talk if you encourage them to discuss marriage, education, health, justice, opportunity, freedom and all these wonderful things that human beings have conceived. And pose the question: ‘How can we make it even better?‘. That would be great,” she added.

Driver has been nominated for an Oscar twice. for Inside the KKKlan and Marriage Story. His last films have been The Gucci House and Ridley Scott’s Last Showdown, as well as Annette de Leos Carax. In addition to Megalopolis, she will next appear in Ferrari, 65 and White Noise.

Nathalie Emmanuel is known for her roles as Missandei in Game of Thrones and Ramsey in the Fast & Furious series. Forest Whitaker was an Oscar winner for The Last King of Scotland, while Laurence Fishburne is mainly remembered for the Matrix saga, Mystic River and Contagion. Jon Voightfather of Angelina Jolie, has an extensive filmography in which include titles like Midnight CowboyAnaconda, The train from hell and Defense.