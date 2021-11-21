Adam Driver: “Drinking marathons on set? I can’t confirm or deny”

Adam Driver, during an interview with The Irish Times, answered a question related to the drinking marathons that would have occurred on the set of one of his films.

Adam Driver, interviewed by The Irish Times, recently talked about The Last Duel, the new film directed by Ridley Scott, starring Matt Damon, the same Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, and the alleged drinking marathons that would have occurred on the set of a film in which he starred.

The Last Duel: Adam Driver during a scene

“Shoot a movie during Covid“, began Driver, speaking of The Last Duel,”it’s not the same … you miss the camaraderie and the drinking marathons“After saying these words, the star paused, according to the reporter, before adding:”Drinking marathons that I don’t do. ”

At this point the journalist, intrigued, asked: “So throughout the entire Star Wars trilogy, for example … you never ran a drinking marathon when it came to projects set in Ireland.? “, to which the actor replied:”I can neither confirm nor deny that it happened. I don’t know why I entered these waters, they are really cold waters, better to talk about something else. “

House of Gucci: Adam Driver and Lady Gaga

Speaking of the House of Gucci, during the same interview, Adam Driver stated: “I didn’t know anything about it until Ridley sent me the script, I was too young when the facts happened. He sent me the script while we were working on The Last Duel, I really enjoyed working with him so I couldn’t wait to do it again right away.“.