News

Adam Driver: “Drinking marathons on set? I can’t confirm or deny”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Adam Driver, during an interview with The Irish Times, answered a question related to the drinking marathons that would have occurred on the set of one of his films.

Adam Driver, interviewed by The Irish Times, recently talked about The Last Duel, the new film directed by Ridley Scott, starring Matt Damon, the same Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, and the alleged drinking marathons that would have occurred on the set of a film in which he starred.

The Last Duel: Adam Driver during a scene

Shoot a movie during Covid“, began Driver, speaking of The Last Duel,”it’s not the same … you miss the camaraderie and the drinking marathons“After saying these words, the star paused, according to the reporter, before adding:”Drinking marathons that I don’t do. ”

At this point the journalist, intrigued, asked: “So throughout the entire Star Wars trilogy, for example … you never ran a drinking marathon when it came to projects set in Ireland.? “, to which the actor replied:”I can neither confirm nor deny that it happened. I don’t know why I entered these waters, they are really cold waters, better to talk about something else. “

House Of Gucci

House of Gucci: Adam Driver and Lady Gaga

Speaking of the House of Gucci, during the same interview, Adam Driver stated: “I didn’t know anything about it until Ridley sent me the script, I was too young when the facts happened. He sent me the script while we were working on The Last Duel, I really enjoyed working with him so I couldn’t wait to do it again right away.“.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Is investing in Bitcoin safe? expert advice

August 14, 2021

Stocks, bonds and Bitcoin? No free meals on the Stock Exchange. How the funds work

1 week ago

Pokémon 25 The Album comes out in October, song list revealed

September 15, 2021

Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock

October 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button