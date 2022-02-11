Adam Driver replacing Hugh Jackman as Enzo Ferrari for the biopic

The figure of Enzo Ferrari is historically relevant for many reasons. A real legend, whose story will be told in a biopic starring film Adam Driver And Penelope Cruz . The Spanish actress will play his wife Laura. To direct it all will be the famous director Michael Mann who will shoot the film in Modena.

Enzo Ferrari’s life is definitely reminiscent of a movie. Making a film of it is an almost automatic process. The genius of Maranello, founder of the Cavallino, will have the face of Adam Driver, as mentioned, who recently brought another great Italian, Maurizio Gucci, to the cinema. The casting process was somewhat unusual. After the waiver of Christian Bale had been chosen Hugh Jackman finally replaced by the now ex Kylo Ren from Star Wars.

Biopic Enzo Ferrari, what do we know

Michael Mann will begin filming the Enzo Ferrari biopic in the spring in Modena. The director will also work on the screenplay, written in the past by Troy Kennedy-Martin, who passed away in 2009. Some parts will be modified, drawing inspiration from the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine, released in 1991. Ai due protagonists, Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, are joined by Laura Dominica Garello and Shailene Woodley, the latter in the role of lover Lina Lardi.

The film will start in the mid-1950s, retracing the fantastic history of Ferrari. The foundation of the Maranello house will be shown, also analyzing the 1957 complex, which saw the marriage between Enzo and Laura in crisis due to the disappearance of their son Dino. An intriguing challenge for Mann, who has already put himself to the test with the racing world, working as executive producer at Le Mans ’66 – The big challenge: “To be able to have these extraordinary artists with me and bring these iconic characters to life in the Modena area and of Emilia Romagna where they lived is a dream that finally comes true “.