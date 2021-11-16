Adam Driver Says He Was Traumatized By San Diego Comic-Con | Cinema

is engaged in the press promotion of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott film in which he plays Maurizio Gucci. During an appearance on Graham Norton’s show (here’s the clip on YouTube), Adam Driver said he was mildly traumatized by San Diego Comic-Con.

The star, in the course of his speech, explained that he did not appreciate the experience, which he learned in the course of work by becoming aware of the “Unwritten rules” of the Californian kermesse dedicated to pop culture.

Adam Driver says:

No, I wouldn’t go back to Comic-Con. I didn’t know what the rules of the event were. I arrived at the hotel at two in the morning and I tell myself “Maybe tomorrow morning I’ll go get a coffee”. And I hear myself say “No, you can’t go get a coffee”. To which I “Ok, maybe I’ll have a coffee here in the hotel”. It’s still “No, you can’t have a coffee in the hotel and if you want to go out, put on a mask so no one will be able to understand who you are”. At one point I open the window of my room because I was inside it for 24 hours before we did what we had to do and, in the street, there was this band playing the Star Wars theme over and over because we in the cast were staying. in that facility. It was scary. That is a nice thing for heaven’s sake, but I’m in no hurry to go back.

We recently found Adam Driver in The Last Duel, a Ridley Scott film where he appears alongside Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.

