Adam Driver will play Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s film

After an endless string of confirmations and denials, director Michael Mann and STX Entertainment announce that 39-year-old Adam Driver will play Enzo Ferrari in the bipic dedicated to the mythical Drake. The film is inspired by the book by journalist Brock Yates; Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine. Driver takes over from Hugh Jackman, who was also chosen as a replacement after Christian Bale’s resignation. The American actor – best known for his portrayal of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars trilogy – recently collaborated with Ridley Scott and Matt Damon in the blockbuster The Last Duel, also starring alongside Lady Gaga in the House of Gucci. The film will tell the story of the founder of the Maranello company, including Penélope Cruz (in the role of his wife Laura Garello) and Shailene Woodley in that of his partner Lina Lardi.



Ferrari at the 1957 Mille Miglia

A CRUCIAL YEAR Michael Mann inherits the late late’s script Troy Kennedy-Martin (the director of The Italian Job). The story revolves around the Mille Miglia of 1957, a fundamental year for the fate of the Scuderia and its founder. It was precisely in that fateful 1957 that the Guidizzolo Tragedy took place, a fatal accident that marked the end of the historic race in its original form. But 1957 was also a sentimentally ” turbulent ” year for the Drake, with the end of the marriage with his wife Laura Garello. Filming will begin next spring in the places where the Ferrari legend was consecrated. ”Being able to have these extraordinary artists with me and bring these iconic characters back to life in the Modena and Emilia Romagna area is a dream that finally comes true ”were the words of a satisfied Michael Mann.