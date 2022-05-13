Adam Driver will star in Megalopolis, the new Francis Ford Coppola, along with a great cast

Francis Ford Coppola He is one of the most respected directors in Hollywood. The filmmaker has a large number of acclaimed titles in his filmography, among which the prolific trilogy of The Godfather (The Godfather), Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Apocalypse Nowand many more.

The truth is that at 83 years old, Coppola still dreams of continuing to make movies and being able to capture his vision on the small screen. One of those dreams is Megalopolisa project he has been working on for over 20 years.

So far not many details are known about the new film by the director, who plans finance it independently. Previously, Coppola he described the project as an epic contemporary drama of political ambition, genius and conflict of interest, in which the fate of Rome looms over the new world, unable to solve its own social problems.

Francis Ford Coppola has already chosen the cast of Megalopolis

In the last hours it was known that the director would already have chosen the cast of actors who will star Megalopolis. According to The Hollywood Reporterthe director has chosen Adam Driver (The last duel), Nathalie Emmanuel (Furious 7), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy), and Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland).

This will be the second time the director has worked with Fishburnewho previously had a role in Apocalypse Now, one of the first works of his acting career. As to Whitaker Y voightboth were first named when the project was first announced, more than a decade ago.

Related news

As to driversIt goes without saying that he is one of the great actors of his generation. From 2019 to this part, Driver has starred in a large number of titles. Among them, story of a marriage (Marriage Story), which he starred opposite Scarlett Johansson and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. He later stepped into the shoes of Kylo Ren for the latest trilogy of starwars. In 2021 the films premiered Annette, the last duel Y House of Gucci. He is currently filming White Noise under the orders of Noah Baumbach, with whom he previously worked on Marriage Story.

Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne. / (THR)

It had previously been reported that Coppola was considering actors like Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett, Zendaya and Christian Bale for his new movie. However, everything seems to indicate that the director changed his mind regarding the cast of his new film.

Megalopolis it’s been on Coppola’s mind for a long time. For years he has dreamed of bringing to life this utopia with which he is not interested in making any kind of profit, but rather in leaving a legacy for future generations, with an optimistic message about the capacity and potential of humanity to rebuild and get back on its feet. .

For the realization of MegalopolisFrancis Ford Coppola stipulated a budget of between 100 and 120 million dollars. Tired of being conditioned by film studios, the director decided to finance the project himself and thus have absolute creative freedom. In order to pay for his new feature film, Coppola sold his warehouse, which will apparently allow him to launch the long-awaited Megalopolis.

For now, The film does not have a release date., nor with the start date of filming. Now that the first cast names are lined up, production could start sooner than expected.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!