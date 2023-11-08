Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo look very much in love in latest red carpet photos Jackson Progress-Argus Parade Partner Contents

While walking the red carpet, Levine, 44, and Prinsloo, 35, looked completely charmed as the supermodel posed for the cameras while embracing her husband.
The Maroon 5 singer wasn’t afraid to show off some PDA, as he held his wife’s hand for a few shots and wrapped an arm around her waist.
The “Memories” singer was among the stars who performed at Friday night’s event, which took place at the Barclays Center in New York City.
Levine took the stage to perform a cover of George Michael This year’s ceremony also saw the late musician’s song, “Faith”, posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
When Levine took the stage, Prinsloo smiled from the audience and cheered on her husband of nearly 10 years.
Jodi’s pubic appearance comes right after Prinsloo’s appearance mother days podcast, where she finally revealed the gender of her third child with the Grammy winner, a baby boy born in January. The couple also have two daughters: dusty rose7, and live grace5.
The parents of three have kept quiet about the gender of their third child for almost a year and have yet to share the little one’s nickname.
