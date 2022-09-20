Adam Levine broke the silence after being accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo: “It was the biggest mistake”

In the last hours, Adam Levine He appeared as the protagonist in a controversy that could generate a crisis in his marriage with Behati Prinsloomodel of El Secreto de Victoria. Sumner Strohwho is also dedicated to catwalks, reported on his TikTok account that lived an affair with the singer when he was already married. Also, shared screenshots of the messages they exchanged, some in recent times. Now, the famous broke the silence and admitted to having “crossed the line”, although he denied infidelity.

Levine and Prinsloo married in 2014 and have two children together: Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Just four days ago, the model shared the news on her Instagram account that she is pregnant with the third child, which brought with it the greetings of several renowned artists, such as Rachel Bilson or Lily Aldridge.

Behati Prinsloo announced that she is expecting her third child with Adam Levine. Instagram: behatiprinsloo

“I feel ashamed,” Stroh began. “I had an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, naive, and honestly, there was a lack of awareness and respect.”he expressed.

Model Sumner Stroh claimed that Adam Levine cheated on Behati Prinsloo with her.

He added: “He wasn’t in the scene like now, so he was very easy to manipulate.” Also, shared screenshots of the conversations he had with the singer. “It’s amazing how sexy you are. It surprises me. You’re 50 times prettier in person… and so am I.”, the words that Levine wrote for the model could be read in the images.

The model assured that the singer of Maroon 5 and she saw each other several times in person over a year, in the period prior to the birth of their second daughter, and who later ended the relationship. However, one message caught the attention of the strange.

The model shared the screenshots of her conversation with the singer. video capture

“Serious question: I’m having another baby, and if it’s a boy, I’d really love to name him Sumner. Do you think it’s OK? It’s serious,” read the Instagram message about the screenshot shared by the model, which dates back to June 1. The video went viral on social networks and was recorded by several international media, such as The world in Spain.

After the scandal circulated on social networks, the artist admitted to having exceeded his messages, but denied infidelity. Through a story that she posted on her Instagram account, she gave her version of events. “She is telling herself a lot about me right now and I want to set the record straight. I was wrong to talk to someone other than my wife in any kind of flirting situation,” he began.

Adam Levine’s release on Instagram Instagram @adamlevine

However, he assured that he was never unfaithful to his partner: “I didn’t have an affair”. Despite the fact that according to his version he never reached a physical relationship, he did express his regret. “I crossed the line during a period in my life that I regret. In some instances it became inappropriate; I recognized that and took proactive steps to remedy it with my family“, wrote.

Despite the exposure that the subject had and the sensitivity of the situation, Levine was confident that he could resolve this conflict and that his family would continue to be united: “My wife and my family are all that matters to me in this world. Being so naive and stupid to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could have ever made.. Not do it again. I take full responsibility. Let’s get out of this. And we’re going to get out of this together.”

Why did Summer go public now?

Stroh explained that he decided to make the alleged infidelity public after One of his friendswith whom he shared conversations with the American singer, warned him that he would sell the story to the media. Given that, the model preferred to be known by herself.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo got married in 2014. Instagram: adamlevine

The video has been positioned close to 15 million views so far and exceeded one million views. likes on TikTok. “He wants to name the son with his wife after his lover. Speechless”wrote a user of the social network. “I can not believe it, it is a great lack of respect,” said another.

The relationship between Prinsloo and Levine was formalized in 2013, but rumors of infidelity on the part of the singer of brown 5 with other women detonated in the estrangement of the model, which ended the relationship. After two months apart, the artist asked her to marry him and they currently reside with her family in the United States.