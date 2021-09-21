Adam Levine: Maroon 5’s “Wait” video starring Alexandra Daddario is the strangest thing you’ll see today

If the video of the collaboration between the Maroon 5 and SZA “What Lovers Do”, with dinosaurs, penguins and Adam Levine in King Kong version you thought it was pretty absurd, wait until you see the new clip of the band!

For “Wait”, the Maroon 5 have hired the much requested Dave Mayers who signed among the latest “Havana” by Camila Cabello and “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar. And the director here focused on the end-of-love chaos, with Adam Levine trying in vain to reach his fiancée.

And here is the other surprise, because she is playing the girl of the band’s frontman the beautiful Alexandra Daddario, which you have already seen in “Percy Jackson” and “Baywatch”.

Loading... Advertisements

From the beginning where Adam Levine wakes up in a coffin but is actually at his girlfriend’s funeral to when he dances in a sea of ​​mermaids, and again when he tries to caress Alexandra Daddario but the skin becomes paint until the last scene where the singer literally frays.

Let’s take a look at this again absurd how incredible final.

“Wait” is the latest single from “Red Pill Blues”, sixth album by Maroon 5 released last November.

ph: via YouTube @ Maroon5