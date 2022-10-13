Adam Levine publishes a preview of his song with Maluma

Since June this year The singer Adam Levine left his fans stunned with the image he published on his social networks with the Colombian singer Malumawhere they look very excited with laughter about what they would be preparing for the second half of the year.

The news was left there, in a single photo, because neither the Colombian nor the American again gave signs of their collaboration, nor of any other meeting between the two, an issue that saddened their followers.

Between June and October Levine has had to deal more with the problems of his personal life than with his music. The scandal of infidelity that he would have committed towards his wife, the international model Behati Prinsloo, has resonated throughout the world and has damaged the singer’s image to the point that many followers canceled it on social networks, so much so that Adam himself stopped posting photos and videos on his official Instagram channel.

Thousands of memes, images and comments rolled through social networks about infidelity and Adam and one of the most famous songs of him and his group, Maroon 5, went from being a feminist and love anthem to a make me laugh for Levine and a humiliation for his wife; it’s about the songGirls Like You”, which sings along with rapper Cardi B and whose video features the participation of celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer López, Elizabeth Banks, Rita Ora and Prinsloo herself with her daughter in arms

Finally Levine spoke about it and stated that he had never been unfaithful to his wife, regardless of the statements of more than four women who have shown compromising conversations with the singer of “Sugar”. He said that he had “crossed the line” and had flirted unintentionally at a “regrettable moment” in his life, but that he was already working it out with his partner, since his wife and children are the only ones. the only ones that interest you.

And to finally turn the page, A week ago the couple was seen again publicly at the charity gala organized by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation in Las Vegaswhere Adam gave a small concert for the attendees of the event.

Now, to divert the conversation to what the singer does consider important, Adam has just published an excerpt from the song he made months ago with the Colombian Maluma, where the almost identical voices of the Colombian and the American are heard singing the same phrase.

What can be said about the song is that it is called “Ojalá”, it is sung so far in Spanish and is produced by The Rudeboyz, the Colombian producer couple Bryan Lezcano (Chan El Genio) and Kevin Jiménez (Kevin ADG ), who produced the success of the paisa “Hawai”.

“I hope that when he does it to you you think of me, I hope that it is my name that you want to repeat. And I hope the same thing happens to me, I hope I can’t forget about you “, is the letter that is heard in the advance of the song that already has thousands of likes on Tik Tok.

Maluma continues to reap triumphs with “June”

The Paisa singer is in one of the best moments of his life, since he has just finished a sold-out concert tour around the world and also released his most recent single, “Junio”, debuting at number 1 on the radio. in the United States, Puerto Rico and on Billboard’s Latin Airplay list, a feat that he wants to repeat with his collaboration with Levine.