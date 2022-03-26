Adam Neumann prepares his second act

adam neumann he wants his story to be told. No, not the young binge smoking, tequila-loving, spendthrift pot-smoker who brought his co-working unicorn WeWork at a $47 billion valuation and then on the verge of bankruptcy. This story has already been the subject of countless articles, documentaries and a series of AppleTV+ in which Jared Lettor he plays Neumann with a messianic style and an Israeli accent.

Adam Neumann’s version of his own story is the second act, the return. To the The 42-year-old says he’s starting “something much bigger than even I knew was possible.”

We are in the home of the Neumann family office, a slim building Beaux-Arts in Greenwich Village, where a shadow of the WeWork logo can still be seen outside. IBM was the company’s main client in this building and WeWork itself was a tenant of Neumann until 2021, this being one of several buildings he personally invested in that were later leased to the company he controlled.

This possible conflict of interest, addressed by the board of directors and divulged, it was just one of the things that spooked Wall Street investors when Neumann tried to float his losing “kibbutz capitalist” in 2019. In the crisis that followed, WeWork came within weeks of running out of cash, Neumann lost his position as CEO and his control over the companyand SoftBank, the Japanese investment firm that had bet $10 billion on Neumann’s vision of changing work as we know it, had to spend billions more to rescue the business. His second act should require less foreign capital than the first.

The experience has not made a dent in the sales capacity of Neumann. Masayoshi Son, the unicorn-hunting SoftBank founder, invested his first $4.4 billion after Neumann gave him a tour of WeWork in 2016. My tour of his new single-story headquarters is even shorter, a smear of concerned people. in front of their screens that, according to Neumann, work for him or for the startups in which he has invested. “He’s a real co-worker,” he says, before clarifying that this doesn’t violate the non-compete agreement he signed upon leaving WeWork.

Time is short and Neumann has his sales pitch ready. It is about founding new startups, financing other and create a whole new real estate empire.

Judging by the slides in front of you, it’s also about surfing. The cover of the presentation shows a lone surfer riding a huge wave.

At the moment, you can’t resist an analogy back. “To be an entrepreneur, you have to regularly make decisions in the moment. And to be successful, you have to, over time, make more right decisions than wrong ones. But the more practice you get, just like surfing, the better you’ll get at it.” What it implies is that if Neumann fell out of favor with WeWork, it was only because he was going too fast. He is now ready to reach greater heights.

Neumann opened his family office in 2019, when the valuation of WeWork was at its peak and his own wealth -in theory• had reached the $13 billion. I had already received some $700 million of its shares and had begun adding stakes in other startups to its property portfolio.

Adam Neumann’s background makes real estate an obvious place to start, even though his non-compete agreement excludes office space. DJ Mauchan investor who works with Neumann, presented an analysis that captivated him: in the United States (US) there are a few 5 million homes, but only a quarter of that number is built a year, according to Neumann. “If construction stopped today, you would be homeless in less than two months. Crazy, right?

So Neumann, after a decade of revolutionizing office markets, has been buying up affordable rental apartments in American cities that during the pandemic were filled with millennials and centennials.

The manager has already ventured into residential properties before with WeLive, opening some dorm-style apartment buildings with common spaces filled with fresh fruit and yoga classes. He’s not ready to divulge his plans yet this time, he says, but “all I can say is I think the opportunity is huge.”

WeWork was his fifth company, but Adam Neumann reveals that he has already started a sixthinspired by his wife. Rebekah took his concern for the environment and began buying up forests near the equator, hoping to save valuable carbon sinks from logging. Rebekah challenged the team to come up with a way to buy more forests and earn money at the same time.

The result was Flow Carbona company that sells carbon dioxide credits to companies that want to offset their emissions. The twist is that the credits are saved in blockchain, so that the actors in a market can be sure that they are not buying something that has been sold many times before. He says he did $10 million in sales last year.

The complete history of Neumann’s company is not only one of real estate investments or a dream of a startup that changes the world. This is the mutation of Adam Neumann, who has gone from being a founder dependent on raising external capital to being a provider of those funds. His family office has already invested in another 49 startup.

This also places Neumann himself in the position that SoftBank’s Son occupied when he was still running WeWork. I ask him Neumann how that experience influences the way you act now. “I think it is that experience that allows me and the team to now be venture capitalists…. it’s really about building on successes.”

Neumann called several former colleagues after leaving WeWork and asked them what they thought he had done wrong. But even his friends aren’t sure he’s really sorry, except for not putting a brake on spending money. WeWork at the right time to prove to Wall Street that it could make a profit. “I think he’s still processing what happened to him and he’s on a quest to have the euphoria of a founding surfer hitting the next wave,” says one of them.

Pursuant to its legal agreement with soft bank, Neumann may return to the WeWork board, albeit only as an observerand with the blessing of the Japanese group. His friends think he wants to be invited back.

Just like at WeWork, adam neumann He remains something of an outlier, a rare figure who fascinates even people who are dismayed by his attempted comeback. Steve Jobs had one. As well Masayoshi Son. I ask Neumann if he had such a model in mind when he sat down to write his second act.

“I think the beauty of the new story is that it is an evolution and a consequence of the old one,” he replies. “We learn from whatever we can learn, and then apply itWe change as we go”, he concludes. I ask him: what do you want for Neumann’s next chapter? “That is easy. This chapter, I wish it was the truth.”

GAF

​

​