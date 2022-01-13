Adam Sandler: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Adam Sandler he is one of the most brilliant actors of his generation, capable of giving unique actor performances, both in the field of comedy and in the dramatic field. To get to where he is today, Sandler had to work hard on his career, never stopping and managing to win over a large part of the world audience with his unique acting talent.

So here are ten things to know about Adam Sandler.

Adam Sandler: his films

1. Adam Sandler: movies and career. Adam Sandler’s career began in the late 1980s when he made his debut in the series The Robinsons (1987-1988) and in the film Going Overboard (1989). Later, his career develops in the world of cinema with Cone heads (1993), Lifebuoy agency (1994), Sooner or later I’ll get married (1998), Big Daddy – A special dad (1999) and Drunk with love (2002). Subsequently, he reads in Mr. Deeds (2002), Shock therapy (2003), with Jack Nicholson, 50 first kiss times (2004), Spanglish – When too many in the family are talking (2004), The other dirty last destination (2005), Change your life with one click (2006), Reign Over Me (2007), with Don Cheadle, I pronounce you husband and … husband (2007), Zohan (2008), Funny People (2009) and Grown-up weekend (2010). Among his latest works, there are My fake-wife (2011), Jack and Jill (2011), Guess why I hate you (2012), Grown Ups 2 (2013), Together for strength (2014), Men, Women & Children (2014), Pixels (2015), The Ridiculous 6 (2015), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017), Long Island Wedding (2018), Murder Mystery (2019), Rough diamonds (2019) and Hubie Halloween (2020).

2. Not only an actor, but also a voice actor, screenwriter and producer. Adam Sandler has had various experiences in cinema, such as that of a voice actor, lending his voice to films such as The lord of the zoo (2011), Hotel Transylvania (2012), Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) and Hotel Transylvania 3 – A monstrous vacation (2018). For the rest, the actor has written films such as Big Daddy – A special dad, Grown-up weekend And Jack and Jill And Hubie Halloween, while it produced titles such as Mr. Deeds, Shock Therapy, The other dirty ultimate goal, Change your life with a click, Together for strength and the series The rules of love (2007-2010).

3. Your films are set in vacation spots. Recently, Adam Sandler revealed that most of his films are shot in vacation spots at his express request ever since he made it to 50 first kiss times. In fact, this allows the actor to get real paid holidays, which make him forget the fact that he is there for work reasons.

Adam Sandler: who is his wife

4. He has been married for many years. Adam Sandler got married on June 22, 2003 to Jackie (born Jacqueline Samantha Titone) and the two have remained together ever since. Their daughters were born from their union Sadie Madison, born in 2006, e Sunny Madeline, born in 2008. They all live in Los Angeles together, but also own homes in New York and Florida, moving from one to the other based on the time of year.

5. The wife is not jealous. Adam and Jackie met through mutual friends and the two have always preferred to stay at home rather than attend social events. The secret of their relationship is that the wife is not at all jealous of the numerous partners with whom the husband shares the screen, always encouraging him in every project he is involved in.

Adam Sandler and the Saturday Night Live

6. The return after twenty years. Adam Sandler is ready back to the show that launched him about 30 years ago as a guest, compared to his permanent cast role as it was at the time. His return was marked by a monologue in which he reveals how the period passed to Saturday Night Live, from 1990 to 1995, was one of the best moments of his life.

7. He was fired. When he left more than twenty years ago, the reasons had not been made clear and, after so many years, the public had remained uncertain. As Sandler himself revealed, he and Chris Farley they were fired from the show in 1995. However, the reasons for the dismissal were not disclosed, although it is likely to involve creative differences with the show’s producers.

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore

8. They worked on three films. Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore they worked together three times, appearing as co-stars in Sooner or later I’ll get married (1998), 50 first kiss times (2004) and Together for strength (2014). As a cinematic couple, the two have always been very popular, because as real friends they know how to show off a particularly electrifying couple chemistry.

9. They would like to act together again. The two actors have proven to be a well-established couple on the big screen and to be very in tune with each other, so much so that they are close friends off-screen. After having worked together three times, it is not certain that the two will not do it again and, among those who cheer for this great return, there is Drew Berrymore.

Adam Sandler: his heritage

10. He is a particularly wealthy actor. Like it or not, Sandler’s films have established themselves over the years as great successes with audiences, leading the actor to become a real money machine. This has consequently allowed him to raise his compensation per film to as much as 20 million, a figure that leads him to be among the highest paid performers in Hollywood and which over the years has allowed him to reach a fortune of around 420 million dollars.

Sources: IMDb, People, Cnn, Celebritynetworth