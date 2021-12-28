Adam Sandler 2021 style icon according to Vogue

It seems that the XXL look of Adam Sandler has depopulated this year, so much so that the actor has been elected as style icon from the magazine Vogue, as her outfits were the most searched on Google in 2021.

Vogue Magazine declared Adam Sandler Fashion Icon of 2021, thanks to his style defined Sandlercore, a slightly dull look with oversized t-shirts and sweatshirts that apparently went very strong during the lockdown. Not everyone knows that her way of dressing has been imitated by numerous influencers and TikTokers, as well as by other famous people. In addition, his style was also recognized this year by several designers, who have decided to design oversize collections.

It may seem like an ironic joke to imagine Adam Sandler as a fashion icon, but as with many things, the health emergency has altered the perception of what was normal before, which is why his style has perhaps been more appreciated.

Adam Sandler will be very happy and surprised for this recognition, but he is also certainly proud of the agreement he has signed with Netflix since 2014. The actor, in fact, has agreed with the platform the release of six films first on Netflix and then eventually in the hall.