Adam Sandler, 55 years beyond comedic roles

You say Adam Sandler and you immediately think of the many comedy films (sometimes insane) in which he was the protagonist, and of the romantic comedies such as 50 first kiss times.

Since its debut, in Going Overboard (1989) to date, the actor has collected 45 titles in filmography, in which comedy (in its various facets) is the most frequent genre.

For the past few years, however, Adam Sandler has shown that he is also a dramatic actor, as seen in some films he made after his 50th birthday. It therefore seems almost a sign of destiny if, on the day of his 55th birthday (9 September), the actor seems almost poised between the comic and the dramatic register.

His most recent work, of which he was also the author and screenwriter, is Hubie Halloween, released on Netflix last fall. The title seemed to reconfirm Sandler’s reputation as the king of demented comedy even on the streaming platform, following the success of Murder Mystery (2019) with Jennifer Aniston and previous comedies, The Ridiculous 6 (2015), The Do-Over (2016) and Sandy Wexler (2017).

Yet something has changed, as evidenced by the actor’s new film project.

Adam Sandler, the most intense roles

Of course, Adam Sandler’s dramatic rehearsals can be counted on the fingers of one hand, however “better few, but good”. A first “clue” to the fact that the actor was capable of depth there was already in 2002: his interpretation in the film Drunk with love by Paul Thomas Anderson – winner of the director’s award at the 55th Cannes Film Festival – had earned a Sandler nomination for Best Actor at the Golden Globe. It was a sentimental film, but it was also an important clue to Sandler’s maturation, which was certainly slow and inconstant but continuous.

Three, in particular, are in fact the titles with which the actor has pleasantly surprised.

“Reign Over Me”

It’s 2007 and Mike Binder is directing Adam Sandler, Don Cheadle, Jada Pinkett Smith, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Saffron Burrows and himself in an intimate film that counts among the titles dedicated to the tragedy of 9/11. Sandler plays the protagonist, dentist Charlie Fineman, who is adrift after the death of his wife and daughters on one of the kamikaze planes. The man will rediscover the will to live also thanks to a former college colleague, after a long work of self-analysis.

“The Meyerowitz Stories”

Ten years later, Sandler successfully tackled auteur cinema with Noah Baumbach’s film. Defined as a comedy, the film leads the actor to grapple with the complexity of family relationships and gives a very intense test.

“Uncut diamonds”

In the 2019 film directed by the Safdie brothers, Sandler manages to hold the story with such talent that he (legitimately) deserves critical attention, through the nomination for the Critics’ Choice Awards and the victory at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Next stop: space

Is titled The Spaceman Of Bohemia the next movie with Adam Sandler for Netflix. This time, it’s a sci-fi drama, the adaptation of the The cosmonaut (Spaceman of Bohemia) by Jaroslav Kalfar. Directed by Johan Renck – former director of various music videos and some episodes of series such as breaking Bad And The Walking Dead, and especially of Chernobyl -, the film The Spaceman Of Bohemia follows an astronaut, played by Sandler, sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect a mysterious “ancient dust”. He soon discovers that his earthly life is falling apart and he turns to the only voice that can help him try to fix it.

