Adam Sandler: a fan jokes about a curious fact | Cinema

In this period it is not easy to recognize people when they wear a face mask due to the pandemic.

The actor’s name recently went viral on the web due to a funny misunderstanding.

A restaurant manager of the American restaurant chain IHOP (specializing in breakfast meals) posted a video on her TikTok profile in which we see her telling the actor that unfortunately there was no table available at the restaurant. With the prospect of having to wait 30 minutes early to enjoy a breakfast in the Sandler restaurant he decided to leave. Nothing unusual in fact, except that the girl, Dayanna Rodas, hadn’t even noticed that the man was Sandler.

In the video on TikTok the girl jokes about what happened by asking the actor to return to the club.

Here is the TikTok video:

Here is all the information on the next film in which we will see Sandler, or The Cosmonaut:

The film will be produced by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for the Free Association.

Here is the synopsis of the novel:

Prague, spring 2018. Orphaned at a young age and raised in the countryside by his odd grandparents, Jakub Procházka is a minor scientist with a big dream: to become the first astronaut of his country, the Czech Republic, a nation in search of identity. after the collapse of the Iron Curtain. For this reason, when he is offered a mission to the planet Venus, he has no doubts: he will be able to become a hero and redeem his family name, tarnished by the serious sins of his father, informer and torturer during the communist regime. But everything has a cost, and the price to pay in this case is to abandon his wife Lenka, sacrificing marriage and the plan of a child together on the altar of personal ambition. Under the adoring gaze of his people, Jakub leaves aboard the shuttle: from now on he will be alone in deep space, indeed no, he will enjoy the company (real or imaginary) of a bizarre alien. But the enterprise is dangerous and Jakub risks his life: will the intervention of a Russian fleet on a secret mission bring him back to Earth from his Lenka?

We will review that Adam Sandler will also appear in Hustle, produced by LeBron James.

