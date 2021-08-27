Adam Sandler, a gesture sparked public opinion: the harsh controversy

Famous actor and comedian Adam Sandler was heavily accused of a gesture that did not go unnoticed and was heavily criticized on social media.

One of the best known faces that are part of American cinematography and comedy is undoubtedly Adam Sandler. The latter in fact is one of the most famous and popular actors, screenwriters, producers and comedians. During his career he has worked on many works such as Shock therapy, 50 times the first kiss, My wife for pretending, Rough diamonds. A few years ago, however, the man was also at the center of a harsh controversy, in which he saw himself against the entire public opinion because of a gesture that did not go unnoticed during a television broadcast.

Adam Sandler, his origins

Adam Sandler was born in September 1966. His family has Jewish origins and Russian and is the son of electronics engineer Stanley Sandler and kindergarten teacher Judith Levine. As a child, at the age of only 6, he moved to New Hampshire and precisely to Manchester where he attended school and graduated from Manchester Central High School. Then he moved back to New York where he attended university and began to bring out his comic streak in the various campus clubs.

His acting debut came in 1987, when he landed a role in the television series The Robinsons. This is how he is noticed by actor and comedian Dennis Miller, who decides to take him with him to Los Angeles where he is recommended to a Saturday Night Live producer. It was in this show that he was hired in 1990 first as a lyricist and then later as a performer. Thanks to this transmission he obtains a great opportunity, making himself known and appreciated by the general public. Only many years later did Sandler reveal the reasons that led him to abandon the program, explaining that he was actually fired in 1995.

The acting career

After leaving Saturday Night Live, his film career exploded. The first film he took part in was in 1989 the comedy Going overboard, but it was in 1995 that he was literally consecrated thanks to the film Billy Madison. Then many works in which he took part, collaborating with several famous actors. His films have managed to collect a huge favor from the public, failing to obtain the same reception, however, from the public.

Private life, in love with his wife

In the life of the actor there has been only one woman for many years, that is, his wife Jackie. The two married in June 2003 and have always remained close and in love. Together they also expressed the desire to create a family, thus giving birth to the daughters Sadie Madison in 2006 and Sunny Madeline in 2008. A couple that appears truly united and indissoluble, and it seems that the secret of their lasting union is the fact that the wife is not at all jealous of him and especially of the partners with whom he works in the various cinematographic works.

In fact, Sandler had the opportunity to act in pairs with beautiful and fascinating women such as Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore. With the latter, for example, he has already starred in three films and both have also expressed the desire to be able to work together again, as a really close-knit couple on the set.

The heavy accusation of harassment

A few years ago Adam Sandler was the focus of a real media storm, seeing really heavy accusations directed at him. In fact, one episode outraged public opinion, which immediately poured out on social media to harshly criticize it. It all happened in 2017 in the television show The Graham Norton Show, in which during an interview the actor allegedly made a gesture considered sexist towards the actress Claire Foy who was sitting next to him. While Sandler was answering some questions, in fact, he twice touched the knee of the actress, who is well known for her interpretation of Queen Elizabeth II in the TV series The Crown.

In the video, Sadler can clearly be seen brushing the knee of the woman for the first time, and with embarrassment she moved the man’s hand. Sandler immediately afterwards repeated the same gesture, probably to make fun of what happened and snatch a few smiles. However, the reaction of the public was immediate, which was unleashed on social media, raising harsh controversies. After the sexual harassment scandal of producer Harvey Weinstein there is particular attention and awareness on this topic, and therefore also Sandler’s gesture has not gone unnoticed.

The words of Clair Foy

The accusation of sexism towards Sandler obviously it soon reached the ears of the unfortunate Claire Foy, victim of the actor’s gesture. However, the woman wanted to have her say on this topic, having an important message released through her press office. In fact, the woman explained that she did not feel offended by the gesture, adding that she did not believe the various sexist interpretations towards Sandler. The latter in fact had described his gesture, as also reported by Fanpage, simply as friendly.

Adam Sandler, near tragedy on the set

It was during the movie Rough Diamonds that Sandler even ventured into a scene in which took a big risk. In the scene in question he was kidnapped by his brother-in-law Arno and beaten up by the latter’s bodyguards. Apparently, however, the interpreters of the bodyguards Tommy Kominik and Keith Williams Richards had never taken part in shooting a film, and therefore were not aware of how realistic it must be to the scene while they were pushing and beating the man. The two therefore did not even notice that the man was suffocating, interpreting the actor’s movements simply as normal as it seemed to him that he had fallen into the part. In reality, however, Sandler could no longer breathe and also due to the scene he also reported several bruises.

Adam Sandler: Hollywood’s most criticized?

The huge success that Adam Sandler has achieved in the course of his career is undeniable. In fact, his films have always been quite popular with the public. A really sharp contrast with the opinion of the critics, which very often has harshly misjudged the films of man. Works such as Guess Why I Hate You or Jack and Jill for example have been panned and the man has also scored nine Razzie Award wins. For the uninitiated, the latter is a ceremony held every year in Los Angeles in which prizes are awarded to the worst actors, directors and screenwriters.

Only very few were his interpretations which in reality were then appreciated enough by critics, including undoubtedly rough diamonds, Reign over me and Drunk of love.

Adam Sandler, remorse for the rejected part

Apparently the actor Adam Sandler during his career became the protagonist of the I decline of a role that could have brought him greater success. In fact, the man apparently had to say no to director Quentin Tarantino who wanted to offer him a part in the film Inglourious Basterds. The latter in fact was then the box-office champion, and one of the director’s most appreciated works. It seems that Sandler could not participate, however, due to other commitments undertaken, which prevented him from being able to take on that role. A remorse apparently for the actor, who, however, certainly did not lack the fame and love of the public.

Heritage, Adam Sandler is one of the highest paid actors

The heritage by Adam Sandler is around 420 million dollars. Thanks to the comedies in which he acted, which have always been box office box office hits, in fact the man was able to put aside substantial figures. It also seems that for two years in a row he was even estimated as the third highest paid actor, according to Forbes magazine, earning 40 million dollars in 2011 and 37 million in 2012.