Adam Sandler, after Rough Diamonds, star of the Safdie brothers’ short film “Goldman v Silverman” (VIDEO)

Adam Sandler and Safdie brothers, after the success of Diamanti Grezzi, they collaborated again on the occasion of the short film Goldman v Silverman, appeared unexpectedly on the platform Vimeo.

The project shows the character entrusted to the star while he works playing the role of a statue to the delight of tourists passing through Times Square, New York. Within six minutes, the protagonist played by Adam Sandler also finds himself involved in a fight.

Goldman v Silverman was produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, formerly on the team at Rough Diamonds, and the filmmakers also thank the credits in the credits. A24, which handled the distribution of the feature film.

The film directed by the Safdie brothers, which will arrive on Netflix on January 31st, did not get the expected Oscar nominations despite an excellent reception from critics and the public that led it to gross over 45 million dollars in the United States. . To arouse criticism and some controversy online was in particular the absence of Adam Sandler among the names that could win a statuette and Kathy Bates also intervened on the question who wanted to console the actor by praising his performance.

The project is also running in the categories Best Leading Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay And Best Editing at the Indie Awards.

Uncut Gems, directed by the Safdie brothers, tells the story of Howard Ratner, a charismatic Jewish jeweler from New York on a constant search for the coup of life. After placing a series of high-risk bets that promise to pay him back big, Howard finds himself on a tightrope looking for a balance between business, family and opponents that increasingly cornered him on his tireless path to victory.