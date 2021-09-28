Adam Sandler: “After seeing Magnolia I thought I was going to ruin Drunk of Love”

Adam Sandler remembers being so shocked by the vision of Magnolia that he thought about giving up working with Paul Thomas Anderson in Drunk with Love.

Adam Sandler confessed that, after seeing Magnolia, he was afraid of spoil Drunk with love, a role that was explicitly offered to him by Paul Thomas Anderson.

A scene from Drunk of love

Adam Sandler described his involvement in Drunk of Love on the SmartLess podcast, recalling that behind it all was a fateful meeting with Tom Cruise:

“I met Tom Cruise when Nicole Kidman attended the SNL. Cruise had a Yankee cap on his head and he was looking around and I loved it. Tom called me and said ‘I’m making a movie with my friend Paul, he he’d be interested in making a movie with you. Can I call him on the phone? ‘”

The Paul in question, of course, was Paul Thomas Anderson, with whom Tom Cruise was shooting Magnolia, but at the time Adam Sandler had no idea who it was:

“Paul was very nice and said ‘Hey, I loved Billy Madison.’ And I ‘Okay, thank you’ but I didn’t know who he was. Then he asked me ‘Is it okay with you if I write a movie for you?’ “

Adam Sandler tried to respond as kindly as possible by giving twine to the young unknown director, but after seeing Magnolia his vision of the facts changed radically.

“It was 11 in the morning, I had nothing to do and Magnolia had just left so I said to myself ‘I think this is that boy’s movie, let’s go see how it is.’ It was sold out, I was in the front row, watching the movie and I was petrified. I thought ‘This guy is fucking better than me. I don’t want to work with him, I’ll ruin his movie!’

Adam Sandler thus decided to call Anderson to ask him to choose someone else in his place, but luckily he did not listen to him:

“I thought it was too much for me, but he reassured me”.

