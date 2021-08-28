Adam Sandler, after the misunderstanding at the restaurant, thanks for the special “dedication”

Adam Sandler thanked the IHOP restaurant chain in his own way after the misunderstanding with a waitress and a video that had made the rounds of the web.

Adam Sandler posted one on his Twitter account photo for to thank in its own way the restaurant of the IHOP chain for having launched the all-you-can-eat Milkshake Monday in his honor after the misunderstanding about a week ago.

Adam Sandler shared a photograph of his bulldog Bagel licking his mustache after stocking up on milkshake on Milkshake Monday in honor of its owner. The actor also took the opportunity to thank IHOP.

Last week Adam Sandler starred in a viral video on TikTok in which a waitress from IHOP: International House of Pancakes inadvertently asks the actor and his daughter to wait half an hour before sitting down. The waitress in question shared the video taken from a surveillance camera, revealed to the actor that she did not recognize him and asked him to return.

Loading... Advertisements

Through his Twitter profile, Adam Sandler reacted to IHOP’s viral video, made fun of the story and said: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice girl who worked there told me that the all-you-can-eat offer was not for the milkshakes.”.

Immediate response from the restaurant chain, which took the opportunity to promote its brand on Twitter and posted: “Hey Adam Sandler, there’s a surprise for you. In your honor, we are proud to declare May 10, 2021 as the #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP. For more sweet details, stay tuned!”. The event in question was held only in the Long Island location. Nationally, the company donated $ 1 for each milkshake sold to the nonprofit Comedy Gives Back charity and reached a whopping $ 50,000.

On Twitter, many users praised Adam Sandler for not resorting to the celebrity card in order to get a table as soon as possible and, most importantly, the girl employed at IHOP, who treated the actor like an ordinary person.