Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in talks for the Netflix sequel

“Murder Mystery 2” sees Jeremy Garelick sign to direct the play and perfect the script for James Vanderbilt.

Murder Mystery 2: the return of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston are in talks to return to “Murder Mystery 2”, which Jeremy Garelick just signed up to direct for Netflix. The original 2019 film saw Sandler and Aniston play a married couple framed for murder while on vacation. Deadline broke the news of Garelick’s hiring, adding that Netflix is ​​speeding up production on the sequel, which is expected to shoot in Paris and the Caribbean.

James Vanderbilt wrote the script and Garelick will take care of it, having previously written Aniston’s blockbuster “The Break-Up”. More than 30 million people watched at least two minutes of “Murder Mystery” during its first weekend on Netflix, bringing a four-week estimate of 73 million. That’s a lot of eyes, especially for an original title that isn’t also an action movie.

The new young director of the film

Loading... Advertisements

New director Jeremy Garelick is a smart guy and a lot of fun too. He partnered with Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment to launch production company American High, which then bought an abandoned high school in upstate New York to use for the provocative teen comedies the company specializes in. Among these are the films of Hulu “The Binge” and “Big Time Adolescence”, as well as the upcoming release of the streamer “Sex Appeal”. Garelick also produced “The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise”

Francesca Reale

08/19/2021