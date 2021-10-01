News

Adam Sandler and Netflix: agreement renewed for 4 more films

Netflix has renewed the agreement entered into with Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions to make 4 more original films.

To date, the content they see as protagonist and producer Adam Sandler has been viewed for 2 billion hours since 2015. Of all the titles present, Murder Mystery tops the list as the most viewed movie on Netflix in 2019 with 83 million views in the first 4 weeks.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or just Adam, one thing is clear: our users can’t get enough,” said Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I couldn’t be more excited to extend the collaboration with Adam and the Happy Madison team and offer new laughs“.

Read also: Murder Mystery: The sequel is already in production!

Adam Sandler has five films on Netflix in which he is the protagonist, but the list is also joined by a new original animated series written, produced and dubbed by him.

January 10, 2020 arrives on Netflix with Raw Diamonds, a film that will make you see the world with different eyes. With Dimanti Grezzi he recently won as Best Actor during the Independent Spirit Award Films.

