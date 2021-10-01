Adam Sandler and Netflix: agreement renewed for 4 more films

Netflix has renewed the agreement entered into with Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions to make 4 more original films.

To date, the content they see as protagonist and producer Adam Sandler has been viewed for 2 billion hours since 2015. Of all the titles present, Murder Mystery tops the list as the most viewed movie on Netflix in 2019 with 83 million views in the first 4 weeks.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or just Adam, one thing is clear: our users can’t get enough,” said Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I couldn’t be more excited to extend the collaboration with Adam and the Happy Madison team and offer new laughs“.

Adam Sandler has five films on Netflix in which he is the protagonist, but the list is also joined by a new original animated series written, produced and dubbed by him.

January 10, 2020 arrives on Netflix with Raw Diamonds, a film that will make you see the world with different eyes. With Dimanti Grezzi he recently won as Best Actor during the Independent Spirit Award Films.