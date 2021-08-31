Adam Sandler and Netflix’s peculiar request | Cinema

For his new film in collaboration with Netflix, now in production,had to comply with a request from the streaming giant for a very specific reason.

The project, entitled Hustle, is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, director of When we were brothers, based on a script by Taylor Materne and Will zzFetters.

Sandler plays a talent scout basketball who, after being sacked unfairly, finds a very talented player abroad and decides to take him to America to show everyone that they both have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

According to the script, in fact, the player had to be Chinese, but from the upper floors – as told by Sandler – a specific request arrived.

Since Netflix is ​​not in China, they asked me: “Could you change it to someone from Latin America or Europe?“. And here’s how we found ourselves in Mallorca.

In the end, the production chose Juancho Hernangómez, Spanish basketball player in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sandler’s Happy Madison, Roth / Kirschenbaum Films, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment produce the film.

The project was originally from Legendary and Netflix bought the rights. The cast includes Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa ​​Pillet and Kenny Smith.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

Source: CB