Adam Sandler and the ironic tribute to “An unpredictable type” – Ecodelcinema

As reported by Hollywoodreporter Adam Sandler proved he can still throw a golf ball like in “An unpredictable type” (Happy Gilmore), to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the comedy of the same name, which has now become a classic

Adam Sandler hole in one

In a short video posted on Twitter, Sandler hits the ball perfectly using Gilmore’s signature approach on the tee. “It’s been 25 years since I did this,” says a bearded Sandler. “Let’s see what happens.”

After nailing the record – not easy to do with Gilmore’s ending – the actor says, “And I’m not lying to you: it’s broken. Destroyed. It went quite well ”.

Sandler closes the video with “You’re dead, shooter”. Obviously alluding to Christopher McDonald who, in the film, played Shooter McGavin, the arrogant professional who becomes Happy’s nemesis.

The success of “An unpredictable type”

The 1996 sports comedy directed by Dennis Dugan achieved box office success and moderate critical acclaim. The film has since become one of Sandler’s most popular and often cited films, alongside “Billy Madison” and “Big Daddy”.

Among the performers of “An Unpredictable Guy” we find the names of Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, the late Frances Bay as Grandma Gilmore and Carl Weathers as fan favorite Chubbs Peterson, a former one-handed golfer. alone taking Happy under her protective wing. And, of course, there’s the classic Happy and Bob Barker scene where the two collide. The film actually won an MTV Movie Award for Best Fight of the Pair. In his speech, Sandler jokingly thanked his mother for encouraging him to hit Barker.

Maria Bruna Moliterni

17/02/2021