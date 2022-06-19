Adam Sandler, believe it or not, also makes “auteur” films

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Adam Sandler he is an author. That is, the actor’s cinema Adam Sandler It is auteur cinema. from the author Adam Sandler. Well, the idea – which may sound complex when it comes to who it is, but it is not so – arose around the first decade of the 21st century from a certain sector of criticism that saw in the comedian a cinematographic factor that printed its own stamp on each film and that, in this way, made him occupy the role of author, whoever directed the film. A case similar to that of Jerry Lewisfor example, that he was well regarded in the France of the Cahiers du Cinema as opposed to the indifference he was getting in the United States after his moment of success in the 1950s.

In another current case, this is how the movies of Tom Cruise that, according to this way of pointing them out, contain a truth: the architecture of those action, adventure or spy films have the primordial design of Cruise, a central performance and a production down to the detail (well, obviously, we are going to leave aside Eyes wide shutwhere Cruise was a pawn of the gigantic forever Stanley Kubrick). Finally, they say Adam Sandler he is an author, and it is not difficult to adhere to the proposition.

February 2020: Adam Sandler receives “Best Male Performance” for “Diamonds in the Rough” at the Independent Spirit Awards. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Before going to Claw, the Netflix film starring Sandler about which these lines are mainly discussed, it is not a bad thing to point out some iconic films from his filmography. Who does not remember that classic The best of my weddingswith the eighties hairstyle, his wedding cover band, the love for Drew Barrymore and that scene at the end with billy idol in the plane cabin? And that story of redemption and classism that is Happy Gilmore where he plays a young man from the laborious classes who must venture into golf? who has not seen A cool dad and have not laughed and cried in front of the television screen during a repetition on cable? Then he was discovered for the drama in the cool intoxicated with love (punch drunk love)of Paul Thomas Anderson, that exposed him as an actor not only in comedy in this strange film. Anger management It was a great comedy with, what else, Jack Nicholson. Be careful, all this without abandoning the light, effective and blockbuster comedy, as Do not mess with the Zohan, Jack & Jill either Men, women and children. hope lives in me it was perhaps his first absolutely dramatic role. Let’s get closer in time: the singular Rough diamonds it showed him as a frantic jeweler on a downward journey to tragedy. And so we come to today.

Trailer for the movie “Claw”, starring Adam Sandler (Netflix) —

Claw is an exceptional film as it combines the genre (sports overcoming film, that type of film whose Holy Grail is Rocky) with the drama, the social theme and the not at all compassionate look at a certain business community. Be careful, it may not be the great movie of the universe, but it clearly achieves its objectives and moves the viewer. Sandler plays Stanley Sugermana former basketball player and current talent scout who works for the franchise Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, the best and most famous professional basketball league in the world. He spends his time traveling the world in search of that player who is going to make the difference in such a competition. your mentor Rex Merrick (interpreted by Robert Duvall) must leave the team in the hands of his son Vince, a rather garca boy, if the term is accepted by the Royal Academy.

On a trip to Spain, where he must attend a team training session, Stan goes out for a walk and meets a player on a street court who, playing against others for money, plays basketball wonderfully. At the headquarters they discard him for an episode from his past, but Stan is reluctant to abandon Bo Cruz (the real Spanish NBA player Juancho Hernangomez) in the monoblocks where he lives without the league giving him a chance. Then she returns to him and will be the promoter of a fierce training for the moment when the new talents are exhibited and have the opportunity to play and make personal, economic and all kinds of dreams come true. Of course, both will have to go through a series of difficulties that bring them closer and closer to failure.

The Spanish NBA player Juancho Hernángomez and Adam Sandler, protagonists of “Garra” (Netflix)

The film, as was said, is moving and as a good example of overcoming sports genre films, it is not necessary to know what the circular hoop hanging from a trapeze is for to understand everything, follow the rhythm of the film and maintain absolute empathy with its protagonists.

On the other hand, a notable aspect of Claw It is the number of cameos of players, managers, journalists and all the stable personnel that accompany this story game by game. If it were possible to say that basketball players playing themselves are equivalent to the category “non-professional actor”, this film exceeds the number of non-professional actors to the classic neorealist films Robert Rossellini. The spectator who accompanies the final titles will be able to observe it. The color fact, also revealing, is that Sandler, in addition to being an actor, is a great fan and a decent basketball player.

Claw It is a highly recommended film. And it has the additional bonus of being able to establish this brief and prestigious dialogue: “And? What did you do this time? “Me? Nothing, I was watching auteur cinema”.

KEEP READING:

Adam Sandler turns 55 and here we celebrate it with his 11 highest-grossing films

Ninja Thyberg, director of “Pleasure”: “The porn industry sees us as perverts and crazy”

What critics say about “Claw”, Adam Sandler’s sports drama in which he shows a different facet