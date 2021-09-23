Adam Sandler celebrates anniversary with wife on Twitter: “I’ll always love you, girl”

Fresh from the success of Raw Diamonds, Adam Sandler celebrated an anniversary Mr. in the company of his wife Jackie Sandler, a key figure who accompanied him in many of his films.

“22 years ago, today, we looked into each other’s eyes and fell madly in love. Can’t wait to live together the next 22 years, girl. I will always love you, “wrote the actor to pay homage to his lifelong partner.

In fact, their partnership, both artistic and sentimental, has begun on the set of Big Daddy – A special dad (released in 1999), one of the many comedies starring Sandler. Jackie has since had the opportunity to work with him on well-known films such as 50 first kiss times, Grown-up weekend, My fake-wife etc…

In 2000 Jackie Sandler decided to convent herself to Judaism, accepting her husband’s religion: a particularly important moment in their relationship. After the wedding they arrived the two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, to which his father is particularly attached: he has repeatedly admitted that when they were little he used to wear the most disparate costumes to make them happy and read them bedtime stories (imitating the character of Big Daddy).

Unlike many famous couples, often in crisis, the two seem to be closer than ever they have no intention of ending their story. Unfortunately, things don’t always go well from a working point of view though: Sandler talked about his flops and his attitude on set.