Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle in the same movie? Apparently yes

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about promoting Fargo’s upcoming fourth season, the actor and comedian Chris Rock has anticipated a new film that will see him as the protagonist together with his beloved ones Adam Sandler And Dave Chapelle.

Plot details remain hidden at this early stage, but THR has described Rock as “giddy” about the idea. Even if it could assume that the project will be a comedy, judging by the reflective tone of the interview and the current state of the actor’s private life (the original article talks about seven hours a day of therapy) it would not be surprising to discover drama tones.

After working on Saturday Night Live for years, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler have shared the big screen several times in the past, first with the 2005 remake of The other dirty last destination and, finally, the two films in the series A grown-up weekend and most recently with Netflix’s The Week Of. Additionally, Rock also had a small role as a taxi driver in Zohan – all women come to a head and played himself in Sandy Wexler.

In the end, Dave Chappelle was seen in the cinema as Bradley Cooper’s closest friend in A Star Is Born. It will be interesting to find out more details of the project, also given the recent exploit of Adam Sandler with Rough Diamonds.

Speaking of Adam Sandler, for more insights we refer you to the trailer for Hubie Halloween, his new collaboration with Netflix.