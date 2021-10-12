Adam Sandler comments on rumors about the 2020 Oscars

Adam Sandler according to speculation he could be nominated for the 2020 Oscars for his performance in Uncut Gems: here is his reaction to the rumors

Uncut Gems, a film directed by Ben and Joshua Safdie, you see Adam Sandler as the protagonist, who plays a charismatic New York jeweler who is gripped by a maniacal escalating gambling debt, adultery and plans to dump a million-dollar Ethiopian diamond. The actor, on the red carpet of the New York Film Festival, commented on the recent rumors that he would like him nominated as Best Actor at the Oscars 2020. Here are his words:

I don’t even know what to say; it’s nice, but I just want to do as good as possible my job. I love the movie, and whatever happens, what can I do? It’s nice that they say this, but what can I do about it? I truly loved every day at work. I worked hard. When I do my plays, I commit myself to it. They mean a lot to me. It was no different when I made this movie.

Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler will be released in US cinemas on December 25, 2019.