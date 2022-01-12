Adam Sandler Death Rumors Panic Fans After TikTok Hoax Swept Internet

BASELESS rumors that Adam Sandler was dead sent fans into panic after a hoax clip from TikTok swept the internet.

A social media video, released last November, ridiculously claimed that the 55-year-old comedian died by drowning.

Sick rumors that Adam Sandler is dead have swept across the internet Credit: Getty

2 Concerned fans rushed to comment after the hoax went viral Credit: TikTok

The Tiktoker, known only as Gio.yurr, revealed that it was nothing more than a “sick joke”.

Concerned users commented as the clip went viral, HITC reports.

One said, “I stopped after reading and felt pain for a good couple of minutes.”

Another commented, “Damn bro you scared the shit out of me lol (sic).”

And a third said, “You scared me for a second.”

The rumors are completely false and Sandler is alive and well.

He paid tribute to the late comedian Bob Saget after his death.

Sandler wrote: “Great man. Fun as hell. Such a nice person. I love Bob and his whole family.

Sandler appeared on the satirical show Saturday Night Live between 1990 and 1995.

He starred in the films Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy and the 2006 film Click.

Sandler voiced Dracula in the first three films in the Hotel Transylvania film series.

GOOD SICK

The hoax comes a few months after false rumors that rapper Playboi Carti was dead circulated online.

A report from a fake news site claimed that the Atlanta rapper, real name Jordan Terrell Carter, was found unresponsive in his hotel room. The report was false.

It is unknown who created the post, but it received more than 28,000 shares, according to HITC.

This isn’t the first time sick rumors have been circulating about the rapper’s health and well-being.

In 2019, a fake news article claimed Carti was killed in a car accident in Los Angeles, according to Pesante.

The report stated that the rapper was driving the vehicle and was under the influence of “many controlled substances” when the accident occurred. Again, the report is false.

Many celebrities have had to confirm that they are alive and well after rumors of death from illness circulated online.

In 2009 it was reported that Jeff Goldblum had died after falling off a New Zealand cliff.

Fans of the Jurassic Park actor rushed to pay their offer before realizing it was a sick joke.

Jeff seemed to laugh at the incident saying, “No one will miss Jeff Goldblum more than me.

In 2011, it was wrongly reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had fallen off a mountain in New Zealand.

The legendary Hollywood wrestler and actor slammed trolls online as he tweeted: “I would love to meet the person who is starting rumors of my death, to show them what a dead foot in the ass feels like.”

And in 2014 it was falsely reported that Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin died in her New York City apartment.

He and his band The Pizza Underground responded by posting two-stage photos parodying the 1989 comedy Weekend at Bernie’s.

Culkin also shared a selfie, adding, “We’re on tour, stupid.”