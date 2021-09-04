Adam Sandler excited about a possible sequel

Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald starring in the first A Predictable Trio would be willing to return in a sequel

Last week, Adam Sandler enjoyed celebrating the 25th anniversary of sports comedy A predictable trio from 1996 that has become a classic over the years. The actor recreated his character’s famous swing. The story, and above all the uphill path of the film, has always fed and made fans and audiences hope for a sequel. In fact, Sandler and Christopher McDonald, during a Golf Channel interview, they talked about a possible sequel. Sander has stated that the idea teases him and the possibility would interest him if it were ever proposed to him.

“A sequel to A Predictable Trio has not been discussed“Stressed Sandler. “But I certainly know it has been discussed on the Internet, and believe me if I say it would be great“. The Golf Channel host then asked Sandler and McDonald if they could officially announce that the project had been approved. McDonald’s jerked his thumb up and Sandler began by saying, “Yes, yes, we can give the green light“. But it was claimed that this was a joke. McDonald’s however fixed: “Yes I’m here. I’d like to do it“.

Although there are currently no plans to make a sequel to A predictable trio, Sandler and McDonald seem likely to appear in a hypothetical A predictable trio 2. The 1996 film was directed by Dennis Dugan and it was the last film of Richard Kiel. In addition to Sandler, McDonald and Kiel, the cast were also present Carl Weathers, Julie Bowen, Allen Covert, Frances Bay, Ben Stiller And Bob Barker. The film tells the story of Happy Gilmore, who has a huge passion for hockey, but is totally unable to skate. Disillusioned, he decides to devote himself to golf. Started as a game and as a fallback, his adventure on the green patri of golf begins to like him more and more, despite most of the regular golfers try to push him away, even when Happy is just a few steps away from becoming a real champion.