Adam Sandler fashion icon of 2021 according to Vogue

In the second year of “Stay at home” and smart working, Adam Sandler, king of oversized clothing and prince of Netflix, wins the title of style icon for Vogue.

Fashion changes at the speed of light and it may very well happen that a person with anonymous or just plain clothing suddenly becomes a myth. It happened to Adam Sandler, which the famous magazine Vogue has crowned a fashion icon of 2021. The actor is already enjoying enormous success with his comedies, (Big Daddy, 50 first kiss times, Zohan – All women come to a head) as well as with his serious films (Drunk with love and the dazzling Rough diamonds), but what his fans really like is that many of his characters’ look is similar to what they sported in real life.

The reasons Adam Sandler is a fashion icon

Perhaps not everyone knows that the outfits of Adam Sandler were the most searched on Google in 2021, and that the actor has interested clothing aficionados far more than Harry Styles, Lizzo And Britney Spears. Her way of dressing has been imitated by numerous influencers and TikToker. Also for these reasons Vogue has put him in first place, judging his style, made up of XXL shorts and long and wide t-shirts, “Sandlercore” (deeply Sandler).

The magazine’s decision could also have to do with the profound changes our lives have undergone after the arrival of Covid 19. Forced to stay at home or work in smart working, almost all of us have become more lovers of clothes. comfortable.

Adam Sandler he will certainly have been pleased with the award, but he also has more to be satisfied with. Its deal with Netflix, which included the release of six films first on the platform and then eventually in theaters, has been extended to four other titles, including a sequel to the action comedy / thriller with Jennifer Aniston Murder Mystery.