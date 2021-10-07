News

Adam Sandler: “Give me an Oscar or I’ll make a bad movie on purpose!”

A powerful (and playful) threat thunders. After watching the Gotham Awards 2019, assigned to Adam Driver, the actor of the anticipated film Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler stated that if he is not given the Oscar he will make a very bad film to punish us all. A nice and good spite that could cost us very dearly. And that lends the side to jokes that look very much at the reality of the facts.

Uncut Gems is a movie that according to many it could carry the coveted statuette of the Academy right in the hands of Adam Sandler. The latest film by the Safdie brothers, produced by A 24, was a great success overseas, also due to the masterful interpretation of the aforementioned leading actor. In this film, Sandler plays a diamond trader with a lot of trouble placing a very special cargo.

In the studies ofHoward Stern Show, Adam Sandler he said it would be very cool for him to be nominated for an Oscar, although the idea of ​​wearing a tuxedo isn’t all that appealing. After having received the award for best actor ai National Board Of Review, just for Uncut Gems, Sandler then put his foot down and clamored for the Oscar.

“If I don’t win the Oscar, I’ll come back to you and make such a bad movie on purpose, just to get revenge. That’s how I get things done! “

Let it be the sequel to Big Daddy or Zohan or any other movie that isn’t directed by Paul Thomas Anderson? Or maybe a completely new screenplay? We cannot know this. But it is not excluded that the members of the Academy jury are thinking of a real and concrete threat. Because jokingly, you can also tell the truth.

