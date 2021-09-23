Adam Sandler, here are his 5 worst films according to Rotten Tomatoes

Let’s get our hands on right away: shoot up Adam Sandler it’s downright easy and probably unfair. The star of 50 Times the First Kiss has been pilloried for years for the average quality of his films, sometimes almost out of habit, other times for actual demerit.

For today, therefore, we will leave aside all sorts of personal judgments on Sandler’s abilities and the success of his films, limiting ourselves to reporting the votes of one of the most famous film review sites in the world: Rotten Tomatoes.

Our intent, however, is to scrape the bottom of the barrel, focusing on what according to the well-known review aggregator would be the five worst movies by Sandler: the quintet opens with the honorable 10% by Mr. Cobbler and the Bottega Magica, a 2014 film directed by Tom McCarthy, while in fourth place in this little coveted ranking we find Bulletproof (8%), dated 1996 .

7% of the podium opens A Weekend from Bamboccioni 2, of 2013, while the silver medal goes to Jack and Jill, which takes home an unenviable 2%. The first place, however, goes to the most recent I Ridiculous 6, which in 2015 collected on Rotten Tomatoes an incredible 0% to the approval rating! The good news, in short, is that it will be difficult to do worse than that. Fortunately, life is not just work and reviews: a few days ago Adam Sandler celebrated his wedding anniversary and wished his wife with a moving Twitter post.