Adam Sandler, his epic speech against the Oscars: “Let’s leave them to those children of …”

Rough diamonds: a close-up of Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, winner ai Spirit Awards 2020 for Best Actor for the movie The Rough Diamonds, distributed by A24 in the United States and available on Netflix in the rest of the world, he targeted Oscar in his thank you speech. The comedian, struggling with one of his rare dramatic roles, was snubbed by the Academy (apparently out of prejudice towards his filmography), but found the welcome he hoped for in the awards reserved for independent cinema, made outside the major studio system. Comparing the situation to the high school yearbook, where Sandler was awarded the “best personality” award, the actor then joked about the situation: “Looking around this room tonight, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood’s ‘best personality’ award. Let’s leave the Oscars to those motherfuckers with backcombed hair. Their beauty will fade over time, while our independent personalities will shine forever.”

Adam Sandler also recalled meeting producer Scott Rudin, thanks to which he was cast in Uncut Diamonds: “Two years ago, Scott, the man I shared my life, home, laughter and tears with, said the words that changed my life forever: ‘No, those aren’t bum rabbis, they’re the Safdie brothers (the directors of the film, ed) ‘.”

Sandler, who until 2015 was one of the most successful actors for Sony, with whom he produced the majority of his films before signing an exclusivity deal with Netflix (recently renewed for four other projects), has also put to the saloon his own artistic path: “I’ve always made my films with an independent spirit, while often earning an eerie amount of money.“The new Safdie feature, which was nominated for five Independent Spirit Awards, won three: for directing, for Sandler’s performance and for editing.