Adam Sandler, his rejection in Hollywood: blown fans

Adam Sandler, a well-known Hollywood face, confessed his real motivation as to why he turned down a very important project.

Adam Sandler, has made a name for himself among the general public by taking part in numerous successful Hollywood productions, for an average of one hundred million dollars at the box office. He was, for two consecutive years, the third highest paid actor of the year according to Forbes magazine.

It also boasts of numerous awards, among these we remember a primacy: 9 Razzie Awards won and 26 other nominations, for a total of 35 nominations. He is the actor who has the most nominations for these awards and the most Raids won. But we discover that rejection that has left the entire public blown away.

READ HERE FOR MORE DETAILS >>> Daria Nicolodi wife Dario Argento and mother Asia: the unforeseeable death

Adam Sandler, the motivation behind the rejection: Fans are shocked

Well we are talking about the famous film Inglourious Basterds, directed by Quentin Tarantino. The cast of the film initially had to be completely different, if only the first options were available or interested in the project. Among these faces is Sandler who seems to be refused to act in the film. Why? The motivation behind this drastic choice that has displaced its audience seems to lie precisely in other work commitments. The role he had been assigned was Donny’s. In hindsight and especially after watching the film, starring Eli Roth as The Jewish Bear, many wonder if the actor would have made the character more deadly or more fun.

Loading... Advertisements

From some rumors it seems that the actor has some remorse for this failed collaboration. The film enjoyed wide success, who knows how Sandler’s career would have progressed if he had made that film. But don’t worry, the star still has a few years to make up for it, after all Tarantino said he wanted to stop after making 10 films.

READ HERE FOR MORE DETAILS >>> Nancy Brilli gives up, she can’t do it: but today something changes

Inglourious Basterds has been nominated for many awards, among these he boasts of: 8 Academy Awards, including a Best Supporting Actor win to Christopher Waltz. The film also won the Golden Globes, taking home an award for Best Supporting Actor to Christopher Waltz.