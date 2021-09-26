Adam Sandler in favor of a “Sandlerverse” | Cinema

A cinematic universe centered around the original characters played by?! Why not!

Sandler himself talking to Yahoo! Entertainment during the promotion of Hubie Halloween admitted that he actually wouldn’t mind creating a “Sandlerverse”. The site proposed this idea to the “Marvel Cinematic Universe”. Here is the actor’s response:

I would like. I just have to mentally prepare for it. It will probably happen in about 35 years, but we will get there.

Hubie Halloween, remember, is currently available for viewing on Netflix.

Based on a screenplay written by Sandler himself and Tim Herlihy, the film follows Hubie Dubois (Sandler), an active and bizarre member of the community who finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Due to his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts, Hubie is targeted and mocked by adults and children. But despite everything, it’s up to him to save this Halloween night.

In Hubie Halloween there are also Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider and Shaquille O’Neal.

