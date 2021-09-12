Adam Sandler in the lead role in “The Spaceman of Bohemia” for Netflix

Adam Sandler will play the lead role in the film based on the novel “The Spaceman of Bohemia“, A new project destined for Netflix of which the first official details have been shared.

Adam Sandler and the role of astronaut

“The Spaceman of Bohemia”Tells what happens to an astronaut, Adam Sandler, who will be sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect a mysterious ancient dust.

Man will soon discover that his life on earth is falling apart and he will turn to the only voice that can help him put his own existence back in place, that is a creature that dates back to the mists of time and that will hide in shadow of his ship.

The film will be directed by Johan Renck fresh from the success of “Chernobyl“.

Johan Renck, according to Variety, said:

“As we prepare for our trip to Chopra, I couldn’t be happier to have found the perfect partner in Adam. And now, I am deeply excited to embark on our impossible journey, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family ”.

The film will be produced by actor Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for Free Association; and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango Entertainment.

Executive producers will include Ben Ormand, Renck and Barry Bernardi.

Sandler and Netflix

Sandler and Netflix have already collaborated on many films.

The streamer announced that he has extended his deal with Sandler and his own Happy Madison Productions for four other films.

Sandler is now a regular at Netflix, just think of the countless films broadcast on the streaming platform including “Murder Mystery”, “Uncut Gems” and the new movie “Hubie Halloween”.

The Spaceman of Bohemia project will not be part of the Happy Madison deal.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Erika Zagari

27/10/2020