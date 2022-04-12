Entertainment

Adam Sandler is preparing a new movie and apparently it is not a comedy

Photo of James James12 hours ago
Adam Sandler is known worldwide for his comedies, some have become the best and others directly it is preferable not to remember them. Within his vast career, Sandler also dabbled in drama and has marked presence, as happened in the acclaimed film Uncut Gems (Diamonds in the Rough). Now comes information that the actor is preparing his next project And it seems it’s not a comedy.

Uncut Gems arrived in the 2019 from the hand of the directors Benny and Josh Safdie. This story features a jeweler (Sandler) addicted to the game that is played for one last bet, which can help you get out of your problems and mainly preserve your life by driving away those who owe you large sums of money. The film had a budget close to $19 million dollars and thanks to the impact it generated, it achieved over $50 million in grosses. In addition, the Sadfie brothers’ film received more than positive reviews, not only from the specialized press, but also from the general public. When the Oscars were announced, the lack of Uncut Gems in the nominees, especially the lack of Sandler in Best Actorcaused public discomfort.

