Adam Sandler is the style icon of 2021 according to Vogue

Adam Sandler was elected as style icon from the magazine Vogueas her outfits were the most searched on Google in 2021. And if you’re not surprised enough, the actor’s name was the most sought after ever, beating Britney Spears (# 2), Harry Styles (# 6) and Lizzo (# 9). On reflection, the magazine’s decision could have to do with the profound changes our lives have undergone since the arrival of Covid 19. Forced to stay at home or work in smart working, we have in fact almost all become more lovers of comfortable garments. And the “sandlercore”(As it is defined) is definitely the unofficial ambassador of the pandemic style. The actor is wearing huge basketball pants, oversized polo shirts, and unbuttoned basketball shoes; a low-key supermarket look that everyone has more or less adopted in their own way in recent months.

The title, therefore, is not purely coincidental. Her way of dressing is imitated by numerous influencers and TikTokers, as well as by many famous people. In addition, his style is also recognized by several designers, who have decided to design oversize collections inspired by the actor. Sandler re-entered the fashion radar with the role of him in the film Uncut Gems 2019, in which he plays Howard Ratner; a money-poor diamond trader and addicted to gambling. A character also defined by luxury shirts full of logos bought without thinking too much.

His character’s appearance was ridiculous at times, with the store tags still stuck to him, but it really inspired the actor. When Uncut Gems is released in December 2019, we started seeing oversized pants and knee-grazing T-shirts more often. Adam Sandler has signed an agreement with Netflix in 2014; and has agreed with the platform for the release of six films, first in streaming and then eventually in theaters.