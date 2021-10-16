Adam Sandler: “I’ve never made a movie wrong”

Adam Sandler denies those who speak of ups and downs in his career, reiterating that in his production he has never made a film wrong.

The critical success of Rough Diamonds threatened to win him an Oscar nomination, but Adam Sandler He is keen to remind everyone that, despite the low esteem received in his career, he never got a movie wrong.

Rough diamonds: a close-up of Adam Sandler

When it comes to analyzing Adam Sandler’s filmography, there is a tendency to separate films of artistic value such as Drunk of Love and the recent Rough Diamonds from the majority of idiotic comedies that have made the actor’s fortune.

Sandler, however, does not talk to us about the ups and downs of his career and in an interview he reiterates: “There have been no lows. Maybe some people, when they write about me, talk about my failures. But I haven’t. I love every single film I’ve made. I’ve never missed a single film in my entire career.”

The reason linked to the enthusiasm that Adam Sandler continues to nurture for every single project he embarks on lies in the criteria he sets himself. For example, the actor likes to choose films shot in locations that he would like to visit. And while critics have often pointed the finger at his choice to sign friends like David Spade, Kevin James and Chris Rock, he specifies that it’s hard to get bored on a set where you’re surrounded by your best friends and colleagues.

