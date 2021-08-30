Adam Sandler made one of his at the 2021 Spirit Awards: and it was memorable!

In an almost completely virtual awards season due to the pandemic, Adam Sandler he still managed to stand out at the recent Independent Spirit Awards. In presenting the Best Actress Award, Sandler labeled himself the ‘face of the Independent Spirit Awards’ and delivered a memorable speech.

“Hi, I’m Adam Sandler, the face of the Independent Spirit Awards. If you’re wondering why I now have an extremely stylish beard, it wasn’t intentional. Last year, after winning the Best Male Role Award for my incomparable performance of Rough Diamonds, this beard appeared on my face; was it magic, or was it the ‘independent spirits’ that did it. Yes, my wife and kids haven’t looked at me without shivering for over 12 months but Lars von Trier has gifted a sachet of CBD coffee for my birthday and Bon Iver does transcendental yoga with me every morning so it’s alright regardless of course “.

The performance of Adam Sandler as jeweler Howard Ratner in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Rough Diamonds, it attracted critical attention when it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019.

Despite many opinions in favor of an Oscar nomination, Adam Sandler missed the nomination but won the Independent Spirit Award, again providing a heartfelt speech:“Hi, my name is Adam Sandler. Thank you. I stand in front of you trembling with joy as I receive your so-called Best Independent Actor trophy, of course. First off, it’s great to see Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I did Funny People. 11 years ago, it was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five fucking minutes. “.

Loved more by audiences than critics, Adam Sandler said he has a way to tell if one of his films will be successful.

So loved by his fans, that one viewer saw 638 hours of Adam Sandler’s films in just one year.