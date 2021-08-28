Adam Sandler: Movies, Wife and Heritage

ORsannato and criticized. Praised and sunk. This is the “cinematic” story of Adam Sandler, 54 years old. “Coarse” And “ingenious“, Depending on which part of the criticism you listen to, the8th highest paid actor in Hollywood, according to Forbes estimates (and for two consecutive years, 2012 and 2013, it was the third highest paid actor of the year). And then – may your detractors forgive us – something good must have.

First of all, a concession, which is not a trivial matter. In the midst of so many stars and with the career he has, the New Yorker actor remained humble. That humility that makes him refuse interviews: he prefers to let his partners – and his partners – talk about the films he makes. Cavalry? Maybe: but if you were expecting the rooster who wants to excel in the “chicken coop”, you are off track.

Just look at the photos of his paparazzi. Adam Sandler quietly lined up as he waits to pick up his hot dog, with hat and sunglasses so as not to be recognized. Yet, taking off his glasses would have been enough to make him pass first among the applause of the people in line. Or, again, Sandler holding hands with one of the two daughters (had by his wife Jackie), while in a modest dress he goes shopping. All time unrecognizable. Or, again, while playing with them in the ocean with shovels and buckets (below).

He doesn’t want to emerge, he doesn’t want to appear, he doesn’t want favoritism. He does not speak in interviews. Perhaps, he prefers his films to talk about him. And its heritage, beyond 420 million dollars.

Adam Sandler’s anecdote about the professor

Brad Pitt, during an interview with Variety, told an anecdote about his friend Adam Sandler, who he discovered while working with the director Bennett Miller. This episode shows the simplicity of the actor and his taking also criticisms with philosophy. “One day, during your time at the New York University, Sandler was approached by his acting teacher. He suggested they go out together, took him to a bar, bought him a beer, ”said Brad Pitt. Then, at a certain point, it seems that the teacher with a certain tact told him that he wanted to «be frank, boy. You have a lot of heart and you are committed … But you are not really good for the stage. I would like you to reflect on the path you intend to take because I believe that being an actor is not the right one ». The teacher’s words, spoken for his own good and almost fatherly, however, they did not change the young (then) apprentice actor’s mind. Many years later, it happened that Sandler met that professor again, quite by accident, when he was already the highest paid comedian in America. He was spending an evening with friends and found him in front of him. “It could have been time for definitive compensation, the masterful opportunity for make him go back on all past statements“. But here the twist happened: «Adam went to greet him and introduced him to his friends with the phrase: ‘Do you know who this person is? The only teacher who has ever offered me a beer in my entire life! “”. And the teacher, albeit in good faith, in his premonitions he was really wrong. After making his acting debut in 1987, when he was still a student, playing the role of Smitty in the famous fiction The Robinsons, the his career takes off quickly. First thanks to comic-idiotic films, then turns towards comedies, finally towards more committed productions. Great directors love it Likes, dislikes, always suspended between liking and criticism, but Sandler has some rather important allies on his side: some great directors. They wanted it at all costs, among many, too Noah Baumbach for its The Meyerowitz Stories And Paul Thomas Anderson. Which is not just anyone: he won theGolden Bear for Magnolia and the Silver one for The Oilman, film for which he had his first Oscar nomination as best director. In 2002 he won the award as best director at the Cannes Film Festival, and the Silver Lion for the best direction to the Venice Film Festival and a second Oscar nomination for the film The hidden thread. Yes, such an important director really wanted Adam. This, of course, sparked an uproar: when Anderson announced he was working on a love comedy starring Sandler, the press and insiders laughed at him. Too bad that Sandler made his character – a somewhat borderline man – credible and very successful.

The raids awards to Adam Sandler

As we said, he is criticized and loved in the same way. Beloved, because his films are (almost) always a huge box office success. And criticized because his comedy, evidently, does not amuse everyone. Several of his films, such as Jack and Gill and Guess Why I Hate You, have been the subject of very negative criticism, in spite of their frequent success at the box office, leading the actor to the second place for number of wins (9) and nominations (26) at the Razzie Awards. Which are certainly prizes, but they are awarded to actors, writers, directors, films and songs worse than the previous film season.

In the first place of this ranking of demerit we find Sylvester Stallone, which he collected 31 nominations and 10 awards, including that of worst actor of the twentieth century. Madonna, just to name the female equivalent, got the Raids Award like worst actress of the twentieth century.

His most loved films

Between the slashes, however, there are also hugely successful films. Among these it is necessary to mention Drunk with love, Reign Over Me, The Meyerowitz Stories (below, from Instagram) And Raw diamonds, that deviate from the trend of funny comedies to which we have always been accustomed, but veer towards the dramatic. As for his flops, however, he seems to have taken them philosophically.

“There have been no lows in my careerHe said on one of the very rare times that he spoke to the press. “Maybe some people, when they write about me, talk about my flops. But I’ve never had any. I love every single movie I’ve made. I’ve never missed a movie in my entire career“. Modesty not received.

The huge success of Drunk with love

Between Adam Sandler and Paul Thomas Anderson, the aforementioned director of Drunk with love, there is not just one successful artistic partnership, but also and above all a splendid friendship. It was to make them known Tom Cruise. “I met Tom when Nicole Kidman, al., Met him Saturday Night Live»Said Adam Sandler.

“I was kind of in love with him. Tom called me and said: “I’m shooting a movie with a friend of mine, he’d love to work with you. Can I pass it to you on the phone? Paul was very kind, he told me to adore Billy Madison (his character in the movie of the same name, ed). I answered a phrase like: “Ok, thanks”, but I had no idea who Anderson was! », Explained the actor.

A short time later, the lighting on who Paul Thomas Anderson really was. «It was 11 in the morning, I had nothing to do and Magnolia he had just left. I thought, “This is that boy’s movie, let’s go see what it’s like.” It was sold out. I was sitting in the front row and looking at him I was terrified. I thought, “This guy is definitely better than me. I do not want to do it. I’ll ruin the movie! Santa mer * a ». The actor, however, was finally convinced to shoot Drunk with love, which remains one of the best films of his career. For this film, in fact, he was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

Murder Mystery, Netflix’s most watched movie

Murder Mystery is the most watched movie on Netflix, since Netflix has existed. In just three days, the 2019 film was seen by 31 million users, which led to Adam Sandler signing for well eight films with the streaming company. The story is an Agatha Christie crime parody, and stars Jennifer Aniston as the female protagonist.

The The Guardian calculated that – if the film had been released in cinemas and not on a streaming platform, taking into account the 31 million viewers – it would be the third film, for box office records in the first weekend, in the history of cinema. In the first two places there are Avengers: Endgame And Avengers: Infinity War.

Clearly these are fictitious calculations – it is not certain that all 31 million users who saw it would have paid the price at the box office – but it makes a ‘truthful image on the success and approval rating of the film.

Meanwhile, Sandler has a happy memory of the shoot, shot in Italy. The actor was a guest for a while Villa Oleandra in Laglio – the Italian residence of George Clooney – while on Lake Como. “George and his wife invited Jennifer and me along with so many beautiful people,” the actor told Ellen DeGeneres.

“So we got on a boat and went to their villa on Lake Como. They made us there Homemade Pizza. It was a great time. I sat next to Bono (U2 singer, ed). It was a great day ». But, Sandler concluded, “Every time I’m with Jennifer, something great happens. Everyone loves Jennifer Aniston and I usually tend to stay home and do nothing. ‘ Here it is again the antidivo that comes out of his words.

Raw diamonds Also in 2019 Adam turns Uncut gems, arrived in Italy under the name of Raw diamonds. This is, perhaps, the most successful interpretation of the actor, who plays Howard Ratner, a Jewish jeweler swindler and corrupter who finds himself getting his hands on a very precious opal, worth a million dollars. In North America alone, the film grossed a total of 50 million dollars, recording the highest average ever for an A24 film and the second highest in 2019 approval rate of the film was 92% according to site estimates Rotten Tomatoes, a site that collects reviews, information and news on the world of cinema and television series.

The (failed) Oscar nomination

His performance in the film Raw diamonds, according to insiders, he was an Oscar winner. At least from candidacy. Still, Adam Sandler was excluded from the 2020 nominations. It seems that it is one sort of revenge of the Hollywood world in his regards. The academy has never forgiven him for having uttered this phrase, between the ironic and the serious: “If I don’t win the Oscar, I’ll come back to you and make such a bad movie on purpose, just to get revenge. That’s how I get things done! ».

In the end, despite a little bit of regret, seems to have taken it well. After tweeting “Bad news: Sandman (his character, ed) receives no affection from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing elegant suits. Congratulations to all my friends who have been nominated, especially Mama “, a few pebbles were also removed.

“When the Oscari” snubbed “me, the period of high school came to mind when, for some reason, I never ended up in the “beautiful” section of the photo yearbookHe joked. «Not bad for those bitches with styling, their beauty will fade with time. Our independent spirit, on the other hand, will shine forever“.

