Adam Sandler: Netflix removed China from the new film’s plot, here’s why

Netflix has asked Adam Sandler to remove China from the plot of the new film, the sports comedy Hustle, because he doesn’t do business in that country.

Netflix he pushed Adam Sandler to eliminate China from the plot of his new film, the sports comedy Hustle, because he doesn’t do business in that country.

Together for strength: Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in one scene

Hustle, an original comedy directed by Jeremiah Zagar for Netflix, stars Adam Sandler as a basketball talent scout who decides to travel overseas to convince an international star to move to the US to play in the NBA. During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler revealed that Netflix asked him to edit the original plot of the comedy which involved a trip to China to find a basketball champion:

“It was originally written that I was finding a player in China, but Netflix is ​​not in China. So they asked me, ‘Guys, can you please make sure we find someone in Latin America or Europe?’ The next step was that I found myself in Mallorca, Spain, but the original idea involved China. “

Loading... Advertisements

Netflix doesn’t operate in China, so they wouldn’t want to make an original film with a nation-centered storyline. The move to Spain opened the doors to true NBA basketball player Juancho Hernangómez, who was signed alongside Sandler. Hernangómez made his NBA debut playing for the Denver Nuggets and was recently transferred from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Adam Sandler replies to the viral video at the restaurant and explains why he left

“Juancho Hernangómez acts better than me in every scene”Sandler said. “He’s really good, damn it. This guy falls, cries in the middle of a scene, always does the right thing. With every line he says, I think ‘He said it easier than I would.'”

Hustle also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall. The screenplay is by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. LeBron James, who just made a splash in Hollywood with Space Jam – New Legends, is involved as a producer on the project.