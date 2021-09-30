Adam Sandler | not just insane comedy

It was perhaps Noah Baumbach, director of The Meyerowitz Stories, to definitively consecrate Adam Sandler as an all-round actor. It is in that film with Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman that the comedian, famous for his idiotic comedies, proves his worth to everyone. Available on Netflix.

Adam Sandler is a good actor. And it is also and above all in the films that have not made him famous to the general public (which instead knows him mainly for his idiotic comedies). Those who have seen it already know very well Funny People, Drunk with love or the very recent Rough Diamonds, in which its stage presence, electric and magnetic, is exploited to the fullest. But it was maybe Noah Baumbach, for years writer of the films of Wes Anderson, to give him the character that more than others was the right vehicle to demonstrate his skills.

Adam Sandler | not just idiotic comedies

Paul Thomas Anderson of 2002 already put Adam Sandler in an ironic but serious role: violent, in love and cheated (exactly the three characteristics of his character also in the new Rough Diamonds). Everything happened to him and through his being on stage he communicated an enormous charge of anger and repressed feelings that will also carry with him in the role Danny Meyerowitz, the character he plays in The Meyerowitz Stories. In a cast of extraordinary actors, from Dustin Hoffman to Emma Thompson, passing through Ben Stiller, who had already amply demonstrated that he knows how to combine the dramatic with the comic, is the character of Adam Sandler the best of all: a man with a mustache, Bermuda shorts and an unexpressed musical talent who managed to get to his age all in all in good condition without ever working a day in his life, with a daughter who looks after him and a great desire for love that he tries to express in the ways he can.

The Meyerowitz Stories

Adam Sandler shines in Noah Baumbach’s film because he seems to be the perfect actor to convey the main feeling of the work: human impotence in the face of feelings that no one accepts or reciprocates. Adam Sandler’s Danny, like the other characters in the film, would like to be loved differently from his father, but he doesn’t have the courage to say it. The viewer understands this through his posture or through his gaze. Sandler embodies this contradiction very well: constantly overlooked for the other brother, he plays the part of a middle-aged man who has everything to prove. To characterize him, the actor takes up one of the gimmicks that made him famous as a comedian: the outbursts of lightning rage.

The right roles

Judd Apatow he told through him the world of stand-up comedy in the very bitter and complicated Funny People, but also Paul Thomas Anderson in Drunk With Love he used his peculiar physicality for a role that could hardly have been played by others. And so finally Noah Baumbach, the indie artist par excellence of our years, wanted it in The Meyerowitz Stories in a secondary part, but also the most multifaceted and successful part of the film. In all these cases Adam Sandler not only proved to be up to it, but also the only sensible choice for those roles.