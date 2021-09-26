Adam Sandler phoned Jim Carrey while watching Sonic, like a fanboy!

The last movie he saw Adam Sandler before the lockdown due to the Coronavirus emergency? Sonic – The movie.

It was he himself who revealed it while he was a guest, obviously remotely, of the Jimmy Kimmel show:

I saw Jim Carrey’s movie Sonic. We were all scattered in the cinemas, we were few and I was laughing loudly. And so are the people behind us. I think that was our last night out: with Sonic. I called Jim Carrey while I was in the movie theater to tell him how funny he was, and this while the film was still in progress. I didn’t know yet this was going to be my last movie.

The plot

Based on the hugely popular Sega gaming franchise, SONIC – THE FILM tells the story of the fastest hedgehog in the world and his incredible adventure in his ‘new home’, Earth. In the film, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his evil plans for world domination. The film, designed for children and families, sees among others the participation of Tika Sumpter in the role of Annie Wachowski, wife of Sheriff Tom.

The cast

Ben Schwartz is the original voice of Sonic, James Marsden (X-Men) plays the live-action version of Tom Wachowski while Jim Carrey that of the evil Dr. Eggman / Dr. Ivo Robotnik, always live action. They complete the cast Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough And Adam Pally.

Directed by Jeff Fowler nominated for an Academy Award for short Gopher Broke, here at his first directing of a feature film, the film is written by Pat Casey And Josh Miller creators of the series Golan The Insatiable of the Fox Animation. Tim Miller is the executive producer with Toby Ascher.