Adam Sandler produces for the network. Four movies coming to Netflix

Adam Sandler moves to the net. The American star has signed an agreement with Netflix, a company that offers an on-demand streaming service, to produce and star in four films, visible exclusively online. Netflix has announced that the works will not be distinguished from those that Sandler usually dedicates to the big screen. On the other hand, the actor, in a note, said he accepted the proposal “for one reason only, because Netflix rhymes with wet chicks”, a joke with a sexual background that did not go unnoticed.

With films that have grossed over $ 2.4 billion in total in America, Adam Sandler is a beloved actor around the world. “People watch and relate to his films – said Netflix’s Ted Sarandos – everyone has a favorite movie or a favorite joke.” But the announcement that made fans jump is the deal with the Weinstein Company to produce a sequel to The tiger and the dragon, Ang Lee’s Academy Award-winning film, which in August will be distributed online and at the same time in Imax theaters. The company of which Sandler is founder, Happy Madison Productions, named after two of his first successful films, Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, will also contribute to the production of the films.

Loading... Advertisements

Sandler began his career on the TV show “Saturday Night Live” before his prolific career as an actor which led him, for two consecutive years, to being the third highest paid actor according to Forbes, earning $ 40 million in 2011 and 37 million in 2012. Among his most famous comedies 50 first kiss times And Change your life with one click.

