Adam Sandler protagonist of the new Netflix film directed by the director of Chernobyl

Netflix decides to bet once again on Adam Sandler for his new film project directed by Chernobyl director Johan Renck. Let’s find out what it is.

Spatial setting, the film produced by the streaming platform and the same Sandler and Renck, as well as by Channing Tatum through his Free Association, Lia Burman, Tim Headington, Max Silva and Ben Ormand, will be based on the novel The Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfar.

Sandler will play Jakub Procházka, the country’s first astronaut. “When a dangerous mession on Venus offers him not only the chance to be a hero, as he always dreamed of, but also a way to atone for the guilt of his father, a Communist informant, Jakub ventures into uncharted space. But in doing so, he leaves behind a devoted wife, Lenka, who realizes too late that she loves, having sacrificed her happiness as a couple for her ambition.“reads the official synopsis of the novel. But what will happen when Jakub discovers that the mysterious voice that has started to keep him company during the mission seems to come from an ancient creature hiding on his spaceship?

The screenplay of the film will be entrusted to the director of short films Colby Day, while for now the only member of the cast announced is Sandler, about whom he has also expressed himself Johan Renck, declaring that “I couldn’t be more pleased to have found the perfect match in Adam. And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am deeply thrilled to be setting out on this new adventure“.

Sandler is now a regular at Netflix, after taking part in Murder Mystery together with Jennifer Aniston and the acclaimed Uncut Gems, while his new movie Hubie Halloween is available on the platform a few days ago.