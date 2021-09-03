Adam Sandler ready to make a prequel?

He is one of the best-known faces of American comedy and has over thirty years of film career in Hollywood behind him. Although most of his films have had great box office success, he has been nominated twenty-six times for the Razzie Awards, the awards that go to the worst actors, screenwriters, directors, films of the film season every year. The actor we are referring to is Adam Sandler.

One of his last performances as an actor, however, was acclaimed by critics from all over the world, the same criticism that for so many times and for so many years has snubbed him. In fact, in 2019, Adam Sandler gave the general public one of his few dramatic interpretations in Rough Diamonds, in which he played Howard Ratner, a Jewish jeweler born in New York who manages to put his hands on a smuggled black opal.

The film grossed approximately $ 50 million and allowed Adam Sandler to win some major awards such as the Independent Spirit Award, the National Board of Review Award and the Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Actor. According to recent statements by insider Daniel Ritchman, Adam Sandler is thinking of shooting a prequel for Rough Diamonds. At the moment it is just an indiscretion to be taken with a grain of salt.

The synopsis of Rough Diamonds: